Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Mason City man accused of crashing into a patrol vehicle pleads not guilty
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man accused of deliberately crashing into a law enforcement vehicle. Jacob Monroe Cullum, 37 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, driving while barred, and eluding. Law enforcement says a fully marked patrol vehicle...
Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Mason City Fleet Farm is pleading guilty. Law enforcement says Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, was working at the department store in 2022 when she took cash out of a register on 14 occasions. Court documents state $3,350 dollars was stolen.
Three nominees announced for new southeast Minnesota district court judge
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three candidates have been nominated to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Judge Jodi L. Williamson is retiring and the Commission on Judicial Selection has announced its recommendations to replace her. They are:. - Rebecca Church, assistant county attorney at the Winona...
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
4 dead after a van rollover accident on Highway 20
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are dead after a 15-passenger van accident on Highway 20 Friday morning. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three of the victims are children, and one is a young adult. Crews responded to the scene around 6:49 a.m. According to Iowa State...
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
Winter storm set to hit viewing area: Here's a county-by-county breakdown
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected... .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility
DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
