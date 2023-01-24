ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IA

Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from department store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Mason City Fleet Farm is pleading guilty. Law enforcement says Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, was working at the department store in 2022 when she took cash out of a register on 14 occasions. Court documents state $3,350 dollars was stolen.
MASON CITY, IA
4 dead after a van rollover accident on Highway 20

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are dead after a 15-passenger van accident on Highway 20 Friday morning. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three of the victims are children, and one is a young adult. Crews responded to the scene around 6:49 a.m. According to Iowa State...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Winter storm set to hit viewing area: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected... .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
