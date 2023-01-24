Areas Affected: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Snowfall Saturday With Travel Impacts Expected... .Early morning forecast trends of the band of snow that is expected to develop after midnight and last into Saturday is shifting northward with impacts into southeast Minnesota along with northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest snowfall is still expected to occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. The winds increase from the northeast Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO