Read full article on original website
Normae Dietrich
3d ago
CITY OF REDDING, YOU BETTER STEP IT UP. THESE PEOPLE DESERVE RESPECT. They Risk their lives for strangers every day they work. Their lives should not be dismissed. For crying out loud, give them the Support they Also Desrve. IT HAS BEEN EARNED. I find this very offensive that they get treated so shoddy. My son gave 10 years. almost losing his life to firefighting several times.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Jonesing for Shasta County Ridicule, Bankruptcy, Dominion Destruction
Phil Fountain is a pseudonym for ANC’s prodigal cartoonist, Philbert Phountain, who has recently returned from a working hiatus where he served as the lead fact-checker for George Santos. He lives in Shasta County with his long-suffering wife, Christine, as well as a variety of layabouts and urchins who...
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: power restored to hundreds along Bechelli in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 25, 1:00 AM:. Power has been fully restored to all customers. Power has been partially restored to REU customers. However, 51-250 customers are still without power along Larkspur Lane, near Commerce and Merchant Streets. REU says power should be restored by 1:11 a.m. on...
krcrtv.com
Housed to homeless in less than year; How the affordable housing crisis hit Northstate
REDDING. Calif. — The housing crisis in California is even affecting those here in the Northstate. KRCR spoke with one woman in Redding who said if you told her a year ago that she would be homeless today, she would have never believed you. But that's how quickly things had turned for her, “I’m 70 years old, I shouldn't be doing this, it's hard to believe.”
krcrtv.com
Redding family who lost home and six pets in a fire shares a message of hope
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding family who lost their home and six pets in a house fire last week is just beginning the recovery process. The fire happened last Friday, on Jan. 20, 2023. Shanna Krack and Robert Atkinson were finally able to begin sifting through the debris of their home on Wednesday.
krcrtv.com
Volunteers reach out to Redding homeless during annual Point-in-Time survey
REDDING, Calif. — Volunteers were out collecting what information they could from local unsheltered residents in the annual national "Point-in-Time" (PIT) count. Teams of volunteers set out early Wednesday morning. The group of women went to a very visible area underneath the Cypress Avenue Bridge, along Park Marina Drive, where the welcome was not always warm.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart
REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Redding Wednesday night
REDDING, Calif. - 9:27 A.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department has provided more information on the commercial structure fire that damaged the Paint Mart in Redding. At approximately 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Redding Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Paint Mart building on Larkspur Lane.
krcrtv.com
Email reveals Gateway School Board had signed contract with Bryan Caples in December
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — New developments in the ongoing conflict at the Gateway Unified School District. Emails from interim-Superintendent Steve Henson reveal what many district staff and parents have anticipated: the intention to hire Bryan Caples as the new Superintendent. In fact, according to Henson's email, the contract for...
krcrtv.com
Redding veteran kicked out of temporary housing; Non-Profit explains why
REDDING. Calif. — Devastating but necessary, is how the Nation's Finest Non-Profit described what it's like to remove a veteran from their temporary housing. The non-profit was founded in 1972 to help veterans who have fallen on hard times gain access to housing, mental health treatment and other resources.
actionnewsnow.com
Ranchers hoping for big payday at Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale amid livestock inflation spikes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale is underway. The 82nd year brought the livestock community together from around the nation at the Tehama District Fairgrounds. Last year, the event organizers said they had record sales and many ranchers told Action News Now they’re hoping for...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire
REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
shastascout.org
“We Don’t Count As Community To Them”: Unhoused Shasta County People Share Their Challenges And Some Solutions
Shasta County’s affordable housing and emergency shelter crisis has spurred serious community discussions about how to respond to the needs of the region’s growing unhoused community. Community Voices writer Alissa Johnson and others in the unhoused community respond to reader questions about the causes of homelessness and the solutions they’d like to see the community pursue.
krcrtv.com
Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
krcrtv.com
How the Redding Police Department has updated active shooter training with changing times
REDDING, Calif. — Twenty-four people have been shot and killed in mass shootings over the last eight days. This has sparked conversations across the state, and nation, about what would happen if this happened in your city. So, that’s what KRCR asked the Redding Police Department (RPD). The...
krcrtv.com
Local sanctuary works to ease stray cat crisis in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif — Glenn county officials are dealing with an increase in stray animals. On Friday, county animal control officials said that some local stray dogs have been sent to the Tehama County Care Center in Red Bluff, and cats will no longer be accepted at Glenn County's animal shelter.
actionnewsnow.com
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
krcrtv.com
Primary care provider shortage hits California; Northstate hospital aims to recruit more
REDDING, Calif. — Do you have a primary care doctor? If you do, you are one of the few who have one in California. More than 8 million California residents live in areas without enough primary care providers. According to new data from the Health Resources and Services Administration,...
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
actionnewsnow.com
2 Redding firefighting orientation academies canceled
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department had to cancel two firefighting orientation academies due to a “lack of recruitment.”. The academies were slated for February and March and they needed 15 recruits per academy but only had three. The City of Redding now says it is working in...
Comments / 5