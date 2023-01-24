ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 5

Normae Dietrich
3d ago

CITY OF REDDING, YOU BETTER STEP IT UP. THESE PEOPLE DESERVE RESPECT. They Risk their lives for strangers every day they work. Their lives should not be dismissed. For crying out loud, give them the Support they Also Desrve. IT HAS BEEN EARNED. I find this very offensive that they get treated so shoddy. My son gave 10 years. almost losing his life to firefighting several times.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Jonesing for Shasta County Ridicule, Bankruptcy, Dominion Destruction

Phil Fountain is a pseudonym for ANC’s prodigal cartoonist, Philbert Phountain, who has recently returned from a working hiatus where he served as the lead fact-checker for George Santos. He lives in Shasta County with his long-suffering wife, Christine, as well as a variety of layabouts and urchins who...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Power Outage: power restored to hundreds along Bechelli in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 25, 1:00 AM:. Power has been fully restored to all customers. Power has been partially restored to REU customers. However, 51-250 customers are still without power along Larkspur Lane, near Commerce and Merchant Streets. REU says power should be restored by 1:11 a.m. on...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Housed to homeless in less than year; How the affordable housing crisis hit Northstate

REDDING. Calif. — The housing crisis in California is even affecting those here in the Northstate. KRCR spoke with one woman in Redding who said if you told her a year ago that she would be homeless today, she would have never believed you. But that's how quickly things had turned for her, “I’m 70 years old, I shouldn't be doing this, it's hard to believe.”
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Volunteers reach out to Redding homeless during annual Point-in-Time survey

REDDING, Calif. — Volunteers were out collecting what information they could from local unsheltered residents in the annual national "Point-in-Time" (PIT) count. Teams of volunteers set out early Wednesday morning. The group of women went to a very visible area underneath the Cypress Avenue Bridge, along Park Marina Drive, where the welcome was not always warm.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart

REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain structure fire in Redding Wednesday night

REDDING, Calif. - 9:27 A.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department has provided more information on the commercial structure fire that damaged the Paint Mart in Redding. At approximately 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Redding Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Paint Mart building on Larkspur Lane.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Email reveals Gateway School Board had signed contract with Bryan Caples in December

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — New developments in the ongoing conflict at the Gateway Unified School District. Emails from interim-Superintendent Steve Henson reveal what many district staff and parents have anticipated: the intention to hire Bryan Caples as the new Superintendent. In fact, according to Henson's email, the contract for...
krcrtv.com

Redding veteran kicked out of temporary housing; Non-Profit explains why

REDDING. Calif. — Devastating but necessary, is how the Nation's Finest Non-Profit described what it's like to remove a veteran from their temporary housing. The non-profit was founded in 1972 to help veterans who have fallen on hard times gain access to housing, mental health treatment and other resources.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire confirms one person burned after starting an illegal fire

REDDING, Calif. - 8:55 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Department confirms one man has been taken to a hospital after starting an illegal campfire behind Linden Avenue in West Redding. The area is a known transient community that has taken over along the creek behind Mercy Medical Center. RFD says...
REDDING, CA
shastascout.org

“We Don’t Count As Community To Them”: Unhoused Shasta County People Share Their Challenges And Some Solutions

Shasta County’s affordable housing and emergency shelter crisis has spurred serious community discussions about how to respond to the needs of the region’s growing unhoused community. Community Voices writer Alissa Johnson and others in the unhoused community respond to reader questions about the causes of homelessness and the solutions they’d like to see the community pursue.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Local sanctuary works to ease stray cat crisis in Glenn County

ORLAND, Calif — Glenn county officials are dealing with an increase in stray animals. On Friday, county animal control officials said that some local stray dogs have been sent to the Tehama County Care Center in Red Bluff, and cats will no longer be accepted at Glenn County's animal shelter.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 Redding firefighting orientation academies canceled

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department had to cancel two firefighting orientation academies due to a “lack of recruitment.”. The academies were slated for February and March and they needed 15 recruits per academy but only had three. The City of Redding now says it is working in...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy