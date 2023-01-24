ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers GOP claim newly released proposal of City Council district lines cuts out party member

By Jonathan Gordon
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCLz8_0kOtw1tY00

A political battle is brewing over the future City Council district lines in Yonkers.

A public input session was held at the Riverfront Library on Monday.

Everyone who took the microphone at the meeting said they were against the currently proposed maps for a variety of different reasons.

They felt the plan split up neighborhoods with shared interests, put control of the waterfront development in one district and reduced political competitiveness.

Yonkers Republicans say the newly released proposal cuts one of its party members out.

City Councilman Anthony Merante says the current plan eliminates many of his 6th District's Republican strongholds and would make it difficult for him to win again in 2025.

The redistricting consultant the city hired defended the proposal saying it meets the state's requirements and would most likely defend a challenge in court.

The council is holding another public forum on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Will Library.

The City Council Rules Committee is meeting Tuesday and could advance the maps to the full council for a vote as early as next Tuesday.

