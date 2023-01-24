KALAMAZOO, MI -- A centrally located park that hosts live music and festivals could be reimagined as part of a new proposal coming from city hall. Arcadia Creek Festival Place, an outdoor venue in the city’s downtown that has hosted concerts and festivals since it was built in 2004, would undergo improvements as part of a larger city initiative. If the plan for the festival site improvements is finalized, the two canopies would be replaced in the first phase pf work, and eventually the stage could be rebuilt in a different spot on the site, among other upgrades.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO