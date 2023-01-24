ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation. We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director. Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage raises poverty guideline to help more residents get tax relief

PORTAGE, MI — Property owners living just above the federal poverty line may now be eligible to receive tax breaks in the City of Portage. The Portage City Council this week adopted a resolution, setting poverty guidelines at 120% of the federal poverty line, meaning those living just above the poverty line may be eligible for the same tax breaks that those living at or below the federal line are.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower

PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Downtown Kalamazoo outdoor entertainment venue eyed for improvements

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A centrally located park that hosts live music and festivals could be reimagined as part of a new proposal coming from city hall. Arcadia Creek Festival Place, an outdoor venue in the city’s downtown that has hosted concerts and festivals since it was built in 2004, would undergo improvements as part of a larger city initiative. If the plan for the festival site improvements is finalized, the two canopies would be replaced in the first phase pf work, and eventually the stage could be rebuilt in a different spot on the site, among other upgrades.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

