Kalamazoo Public Schools prepares to hire search firm for new superintendent
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Kalamazoo Public Schools has requested search-firm proposals to help find the district’s next superintendent, KPS Board president TiAnna Harrison said at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. The board voted to create a superintendent search committee at the meeting. The goal is to hire a new superintendent...
Controversial creation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation: Who knew what when
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The December 2022 edition of Excelsior, the community newsletter from Kalamazoo Public Schools, was set to go to press when Patti Sholler-Barber raised an urgent concern. Sholler-Barber, then school board president, had heard this particular edition of Excelsior would announce the creation of a new Kalamazoo Public...
WMU Athletics unveils ‘Broncos Reign’ strategic plan at university board meeting
KALAMAZOO, MI-- “Reign” is the guiding mission for the future of Western Michigan University Athletics, WMU Athletics Director Dan Bartholomae said at the Jan. 26 WMU Board of Trustees meeting. Bartholomae unveiled ‘Broncos REIGN,’ a five year strategic plan for the future of athletics composed of six strategic...
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
‘The solutions are in this room,’ national gun violence prevention expert says in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Decreasing gun violence needs to be a movement with community support, a national gun violence prevention expert told a room of Kalamazoo community and governmental leaders. That’s what will help create change, the expert said.
Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed
PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation. We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director. Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday...
West Michigan high school wins ‘We The People’ state championship
KENT COUNTY, MI – East Kentwood High School students are heading to Washington D.C. after taking first place at the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” state finals to compete for a national title. The event this month featured simulated congressional hearings. During the hearings,...
Van Buren County administrator leaving for Kalamazoo County government post
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Van Buren County Administrator Ryan Post is leaving his position in March to become the Kalamazoo County finance director, Van Buren County leaders said. Post is expected to end the administrator’s job on March 24. Van Buren County commissioners on Wednesday, Jan. 25 accepted...
Kalamazoo County clerk warns homeowners of realty company offering fast cash
Kalamazoo County clerk is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefit program.
More than 100 years later, event returns to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo native Matthew Miller hopes an idea of his will be a catalyst for bringing people together despite their differences to help build a stronger, more together community. That idea is that through the creation of a community lyceum — a series of panel discussions and...
Dozens again turn out for Ottawa County board meeting, offering both criticism and praise
WEST OLIVE, MI — For the second time this month, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners watched as citizen after citizen stood to offer both criticism and praise of the board’s controversial decisions three weeks ago. The public comment period at the Tuesday, Jan. 24 Ottawa County Board...
Kalamazoo Township clerk tenders resignation mid-term to township board
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — After more than 14 years serving Kalamazoo Township as a trustee and clerk, township clerk Mark Miller announced Monday night he would be stepping down next month. “I have both enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to serve the township both as trustee and as clerk...
Portage raises poverty guideline to help more residents get tax relief
PORTAGE, MI — Property owners living just above the federal poverty line may now be eligible to receive tax breaks in the City of Portage. The Portage City Council this week adopted a resolution, setting poverty guidelines at 120% of the federal poverty line, meaning those living just above the poverty line may be eligible for the same tax breaks that those living at or below the federal line are.
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Kalamazoo Township Police Department increases pay for cadets, officer candidates
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — Kalamazoo Township officials hope an increase of 25% to 30% in pay for those in their police cadet program and those attending the police academy will help attract new officers. Noting some departments across the region are offering signing bonuses upward of $15,000, Township Manager...
Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower
PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
Downtown Kalamazoo outdoor entertainment venue eyed for improvements
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A centrally located park that hosts live music and festivals could be reimagined as part of a new proposal coming from city hall. Arcadia Creek Festival Place, an outdoor venue in the city’s downtown that has hosted concerts and festivals since it was built in 2004, would undergo improvements as part of a larger city initiative. If the plan for the festival site improvements is finalized, the two canopies would be replaced in the first phase pf work, and eventually the stage could be rebuilt in a different spot on the site, among other upgrades.
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
