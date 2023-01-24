Cyclist hit by semi flown to hospital with serious injuries

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A cyclist was hit by a semi and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday evening.

According to Sebring fire Chief Mike Springer, 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was riding his bike with no lights on when he was hit by a semi truck.

The incident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 62 and Homeworth Road just before 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Nitz was flown to Akron General Hospital in serious condition with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

U.S. 62 was closed for approximately two hours.

Smith Township police and Sebring Fire Department assisted on the scene.

Katelyn Amato contributed to this report.

