San Mateo County, CA

North Platte Telegraph

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of “workplace violence” at two Northern California mushroom farms, officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in just over a week. Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

