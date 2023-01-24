Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
California man arrested after search on I-80 in Nebraska turned up about 300 ecstasy pills, deputy says
A California man was taken to jail Wednesday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies allegedly found more than 300 ecstasy pills in his SUV in a stop along Interstate 80 near Lincoln. Prosecutors on Thursday charged Marlon Tigner, 47, of Oakland, with possession with intent to deliver MDMA, commonly known as...
North Platte Telegraph
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of “workplace violence” at two Northern California mushroom farms, officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in just over a week. Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked...
