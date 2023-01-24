ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

It's clear she does not even know the details of the policies she's promoting. Ask yourself. When was the last time a politician said a law or policy would save you money and it actually did? When was the last time a politician said a law or regulation would save you money and it didn't wined up costing you significantly more? Her answer when pressed about the source of subsidies says it all...."Yes, the conversion costs are high - that's why we're going to have rebates and assistance for people to convert to different.Reporter: Who pays for that Governor?Hochul: The state will be paying for this but also...Reporter: And that's taxpayers isn't it?    Hochul: But I'm doing this for the consumers"Can she or they be anymore out of touch? Last chance to turn this around NY is 2024 after that it will be too late. Wake up NY.

Keith's Mind & Body Building
3d ago

Some HVAC people are afraid the electric can not keep up BS all HVAC people know electric can not handle upstate NY she is making laws for the state that only NYC can handle.

none of your business
3d ago

Is she going to pay for everyone to change, I can’t afford to replace my gas appliances

nystateofpolitics.com

Lawmakers, advocates urge Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has until Jan. 30 to sign legislation to expand New York state's wrongful death statute. The Grieving Families Act would be the first changes to the laws in more than 150 years. "There's only a handful of states in the union that follow...
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul facing uphill budget battle after fellow Democrats nixed judge pick

ALBANY — All eyes will be on Gov. Kathy Hochul next week to see if she can bounce back in state budget negotiations after losing to the same left-leaning legislative leaders in a bruising fight over her pick to lead New York’s highest court. “This is the key fight,” former Gov. George Pataki told The Post about how Hochul might reassert her power over fellow Democratic lawmakers after a state Senate committee rejected her nomination of Hector LaSalle for chief judge. “She needs meaningful bail reform,” Pataki said. Hochul talked tough about combating crime during her Jan. 10 State of the...
New York Post

Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’

Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul wants to ban new gas hookups and put a price on carbon

Gas stove lovers like Mayor Eric Adams don’t need to worry yet. Responding to reports Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes to ban gas appliances in new construction as part of her climate agenda, the mayor lamented electric stoves aren't for him. "I'm a good cook and that electric stove just...
OREGON STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives

Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Gov. Hochul highlights public safety plan in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul toured the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center in Albany on Tuesday morning. It is one of ten centers in the state designed to help law enforcement agencies solve cases. The Governor has proposed spending more of the state budget on public safety measures. We will get a clearer picture of what's in the state budget proposal in the coming weeks.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot

Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
tbrnewsmedia.com

Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal

Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. "I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all...
tbrnewsmedia.com

New state mascot policy threatens aid to Comsewogue School District

The New York State Education Department is cracking down on Native American mascots in schools, and Comsewogue School District is now in its sights. In a Nov. 17 letter sent out to districts across the state, NYSED senior deputy commissioner James Baldwin alerted school administrators that using Native American mascots, team names or imagery is prohibited “without current approval from a recognized tribe.”
wdkx.com

NY Vaccine Mandate Overturned Will Not Rehire Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers

The Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been lifted. However, Governor Kathy Hochul is indicating that the overturning will not allow any unvaccinated individuals to return to their roles. The mandate, which asked hospitals and nursing homes throughout the state to develop individual policies enforcing vaccinations, was implemented by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021. Governor Hochul extended it the following year.
2 On Your Side

Lawsuit still stalling cannabis licenses in Western New York but applications are being scored, processed, regulatory board says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty applicants got the go-ahead Wednesday from the New York Cannabis Control Board, which approved each for a new conditional adult-use retail dispensary, or CAURD, license. The new licenses bring the state's total to 66 CAURD recipients after the board announced its first 36 approved applicants...
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
