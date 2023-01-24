Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...

