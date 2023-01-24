ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWCH.com

2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court. The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji,...
kfdi.com

South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide

A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
KAKE TV

Police believe man killed wife, himself in south Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Investigators believe a man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in a south Wichita home late Thursday night. Officers responded at around 11:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 800 block of West Mount Vernon, near Pawnee and McLean. Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said a 911 caller from out of state reported that a woman at the south Wichita home had been shot by her husband, "who had called the out-of-state party beforehand to tell him what he was going to do."
KWCH.com

Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita.
foxkansas.com

Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center

Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
KWCH.com

Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas farm dog is being praised for helping to bury his canine best friend.
KSN News

Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
KWCH.com

Police investigating man’s death in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of 22-year-old Daniel Studebaker of Wichita. Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, WPD officers responded to a man-down call in the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. A railroad worker had called 911 to report a man lying face down near the train tracks.
KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
