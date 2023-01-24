Read full article on original website
40 baby names that are no longer trendy
Parents-to-be expecting a baby in 2023 might be researching all the top baby names for their new arrival. But new research from BabyCenter indicates what names are not going on the list. The digital parenting resource examined the top 500 baby names registered by BabyCenter parents for babies born in...
These Once-Popular Baby Names Are Predicted To Go Extinct in 2023
As generations continue to have children, baby name trends have changed. In the ‘90s, Jessica, Michael and Sarah were standards. In the early ‘00s, baby names like Edward and Bella ruled the top of the charts. (Thanks Twilight!). As of late, it’s likely your kid is in class with a Charlotte or an Oliver, or your kid is named Charlotte or Oliver.
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey
It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
These baby names could go ‘extinct’ in 2023
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New year, new baby names. BabyCenter has released its list of baby names at risk of extinction in 2023, and the list may surprise you. The trend seems to point to boy names declining in populating that start with the letter “K.” That being said, Arjun and Walter dropped the most spots in […]
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
250 of the Coolest "M" Baby Name Ideas for Girls Born in 2023
Picking out a name for your new little munchkin can be quite a daunting task. When you look for a baby girl name that starts with the letter "M," you should keep in mind that a good name is unique. Your little girl will carry that name with her for the rest of her life, so it is important that you choose the best possible "M" girl baby name for your daughter!
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Coyote Breeding Season in Virginia has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Coyote mating season in Virginia is from January through February and pet owners need to be vigilant. Mike Fies of Virginia Department of Wildlife warned, “The males may be a little more territorial in the breeding season.”
Funeral for Confederate General Reburied in Virginia Sparks Backlash
The remains of Confederate General A.P. Hill were reinterred after being removed from a monument at a busy Richmond intersection last month.
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!
Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
The American Pickers have announced they are returning to Virginia. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in March.“American Pickers’ is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they […] The post ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
The Best Festivals in Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss
Virginia is home to a variety of festivals throughout the year, showcasing the state's rich history, culture, and natural beauty. The Virginia Wine Festival is an annual event that takes place in September and is held in various locations throughout the state of Virginia. The festival features over 250 wines from Virginia wineries, giving attendees the opportunity to sample and purchase a diverse range of wines and to discover new blends and flavors.
10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents. Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.
The Most Popular Baby Names in Each State
Whether you live in Alabama or Washington, your baby girl Olivia is probably going to meet a bunch of other Olivias.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue...
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
