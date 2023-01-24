ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syr.edu

Associate Chief Information Officer for Academic Services Jenny Gluck Announces Retirement

After 30 years at Syracuse University, Associate Chief Information Officer (ACIO) for Academic Technology Services Jenny Gluck has announced her retirement, effective at the end of January. Mike O’Mara, director of Learning Environments and Media Production, will serve as interim ACIO for Academic Technology Services, reporting directly to Interim Chief Information Officer and Vice President for Technology Eric Sedore.
syr.edu

Christine Kshyna Joins Libraries’ Staff

Christine Kshyna recently joined Syracuse University Libraries as library operations manager. Kshyna has been employed with the University for nearly 10 years, most recently as operations specialist in the Department of Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. She previously worked in various human resource roles at ProLiteracy Worldwide,...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Student Experience Welcomes Steven T. Herndon as Assistant Vice President for Student Living

The Student Experience division announced the appointment of Steven T. Herndon as assistant vice president of student living, beginning on Jan. 23. In this role, Herndon will oversee all aspects of the student living program, including residential life and off-campus and apartment living. Herndon will also partner with Academic Affairs in the development and delivery of more than 20 living learning communities (LLC).
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Faculty Can Apply for Undergraduate Research Assistantship Funding Through Feb. 16

A new cycle of grant funding is available for faculty who want to hire undergraduate students to participate in their research and creative projects as paid research assistants. Faculty applications for the Syracuse Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Engagement (SOURCE) Research Assistant awards are due by Thursday, Feb. 16....
syr.edu

A Warm Winter Welcome to Newest Arts and Sciences Faculty

Continuing its trajectory of robust faculty hiring in fall 2022, the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) announces the following new professors in the humanities and the sciences, whose appointments began in January 2023. “We are pleased and proud that these new professors are joining our A&S community of top-tier...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Hendricks Chapel Welcomes Assistant Muslim Chaplain Imam Dzemal Crnkić

Recently welcomed Imam Dzemal Crnkić as assistant Muslim chaplain. Imam Crnkić will assist Chaplain Amir Durić to further advance academic excellence in a university welcoming to all. Dean Brian Konkol says, “As the Muslim Chaplaincy continues to experience significant growth in student engagement, I am overjoyed to...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

College of Law’s Innovation Law Center Recognized by Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program

The College of Law’s Innovation Law Center (ILC) has been designated a top-scoring program in the Innovation and Experience category of Bloomberg Law’s inaugural Law School Innovation Program. ILC students work with Syracuse University engineering and business school students, advise clients on their intellectual property, and deliver regulatory,...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Military-Connected Students Attend 15th Annual Student Veterans of America National Conference

A group of 14 military-connected students were in Florida earlier this month at the Walt Disney World Resort to attend the Student Veterans of America 15th Annual National Conference (NATCON). Additionally, eight staff members from the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families attended the conference, which boasts the largest gathering for the military-connected community within higher education.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

2022-23 Syracuse Symposium Addresses Timely Topics With Diverse Slate of Programming

Reparations for slavery. Environmental justice. Reproductive justice. Students, faculty, staff and the general public are invited to engage with these urgent topics and more throughout the spring semester thanks to the Syracuse University Humanities Center’s Syracuse Symposium. The lineup of events, which includes film screenings, lectures, concerts, exhibits, workshops and more, takes up this year’s theme of “repair.” Each program encourages participants to consider whether and when “repair” is possible, and how repair can help lead us to a more just world.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

James ’70, G’72 and Marjorie Kuhn Provide New Support for Transformational Experience at JMA Wireless Dome

Last week, new signage was installed on the Kuhn Gameday Lounge presented by Hidden Level, marking not only another step in the transformation of the JMA Wireless Dome but also paying tribute to a Syracuse University alumnus, trustee and philanthropist who is nationally recognized for innovation and leadership in business and real estate, and whose history of generosity has impacted countless lives.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

University Art Museum Names Madelaine Thomas as the 2022-23 Palitz Art Scholar

The University Art Museum is pleased to announce Madelaine Thomas as the 2022-23 Louise ’44 and Bernard Palitz Art Scholar. The Palitz Graduate Art Scholar Endowed Fund was established in 2011 by longtime museum advocates Louise Beringer Palitz and Bernard Palitz to support outstanding Syracuse University graduate students in art history and/or museum Studies. Awardees are known as Palitz Art Scholars in recognition of their achievements and potential in the fields of art history and/or museum studies.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Falk Students Seek National Collegiate Sports Analytics Championship Feb. 1-2

Move over, men’s soccer team. There’s another team on campus vying for a national championship. Eight sport analytics students from the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics will compete Feb. 1-2 in the AXS National Collegiate Sports Analytics Championship hosted by Baylor University in Dallas, Texas. This is the second half of the competition; in the first half, which was held virtually, Syracuse finished first in both categories—Game Analytics and Business Intelligence—and had four students in each category finish in the top 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

ROTC Cadets Get Airborne Thanks to USAF Lt. Col. Sean Stumpf ’07

Born in the Bronx, Sean Stumpf ’07, often watched planes take off and land at nearby LaGuardia Airport. That childhood fascination sparked a lifelong passion for aviation that fueled his determination to become a pilot. Today, Stumpf is the one doing the takeoffs and landings, but instead of a commercial airliner he flies the C-130J, also known as the Super Hercules, in the United States Air Force (USAF).
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Celebrating Black History Month 2023

As February begins, the campus community is invited to celebrate Black History Month through a series of programs, events and discussions. With efforts led by the Black History Month Planning Committee and coordination by Multicultural Affairs, the monthlong celebration will highlight Black history, culture and rich traditions in alignment with this year’s theme of “Black Resistance: Building Bridges and Navigating Barriers.”
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30

Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy