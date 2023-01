(Council Bluffs) The Bill Smith Battle in the Bluffs on Monday featured 12 girls wrestling squads. Sergeant Bluff-Luton topped the tight team race while Missouri Valley edged out Carroll for 2nd.

Audubon scored 16 points to finish 11th. Jordan Mullford won two matches and placed 3rd. Kori Sybesma also went 2-2, which placed her 4th. Emily Foran was 5th.