Critics rip new nationwide school program pushing community-set standards, warn it uses kids as 'experiments'
Educators at 120 districts across the country are implementing a new curriculum that critics believe undermines parental rights to unwittingly sign their children up for the 'social educational experiment.'
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
OTC funeral service program earns special training seminar
Students in Ogeechee Technical College’s (OTC) funeral service program will soon be taking part in a highly regarded training seminar. “This is huge for our students. This is a program that is offered to licensed professionals at the National Funeral Director AGM,” said program director, Michele Rupar. OTC...
BBC
St Paul's Learning Centre hosting free darkroom workshops
Free photography workshops and hot food are being offered as part of a response to the cost-of-living crisis. The Real Photography Company is holding 12 free workshops at its community darkrooms at the St Paul's Learning Centre in Bristol. Those taking part will include refugees, local residents and people recovering...
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
katzenworld.co.uk
Premier Event for Community Cat-Focused Content Offers Online Learning This January
Anywhere, USA (December 20, 2022) – Community Cats Podcast is hosting the sixth annual Online Cat Conference from January 27-29, 2023. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in turning their passion for cats into action. The Online Cat Conference offers community cat-focused content that will help you...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Nine Outstanding Students Selected for 2023 ACS GCI Travel Awards
By David Laviska (ACS Network Chemiistry Community Online/ACS Green Chemistry Institute) It’s awards season at the ACS Green Chemistry Institute® (GCI) and we’re delighted that unprecedented numbers of students from undergraduates through post-doctoral scholars are seeking to share details of their research in green chemistry. As has been true for more than two decades, our awards recognize students for excellence in research and provide monetary support for travel so they can gain valuable experience presenting their green chemistry research at scientific meetings. Winners of each award or fellowship were chosen after careful deliberation by academic and industry experts who generously volunteered their time to serve on judging panels. All the winners below will present in person this year at the 27th Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference or the national meeting of the ACS in San Francisco.
lootpress.com
Pop-up literacy replaces the ‘three R’s’ in education
The classroom teacher of the future is already here. It’s a pop-up version of the 19th century schoolmarm wrapped up in a Monty-Python circus of images. Smartphones and digital tablets have replaced phonics, spelling, and sentence sense. As the world of learning shifts toward cyberspace and Power Point presentations,...
