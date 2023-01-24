ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
everythinglubbock.com

Texas mother indicted on Capital Murder charge in 8-year-old’s death

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died last November has been indicted by a grand jury on a Capital Murder charge, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s stepfather has also been indicted on a lesser charge. According to court records, Megan...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NBC News

Woman found in a canvas sack in 1971 ID’d through community-funded DNA testing

Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Opioid Crisis: Gilbert Police uses fentanyl-trained dogs to help find the drug

GILBERT, Ariz. - In 2022 alone, the DEA seized more than 22 million fentanyl pills in Arizona, making up more than half the national total. With agents saying the cartels are still using the Grand Canyon State as the main highway into the U.S., local police departments in the Phoenix area have to stay vigilant, and thanks to one recruit, they are managing to get the upper hand.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Wisconsin murder suspect found in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man wanted for murder in Wisconsin was found and detained in Phoenix earlier this week. Brandon Gladney, 34, is accused of killing his cousin outside of a convenience store in Milwaukee nearly three years ago. A tip led investigators to find Gladney living in a Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, identified

Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The girl's two caretakers were arrested earlier this month in connection with her disappearance. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began."Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the bureau said.The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10, when a mail...
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
yumadailynews.com

More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona

ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
MARANA, AZ
12 News

'I'm not going to put an arbitrary timeline on this': County attorney respects decision of death penalty review, hopes for expeditious process

PHOENIX — After an executive order established an independent review of Arizona's death penalty process, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she respects the process and hopes it will be speedy and transparent. Governor Katie Hobbs issued the executive order on Friday, Jan. 20, calling for an independent review...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Allegedly Withheld Evidence in Hamadeh Trial, AG Changes Election Unit

Amid allegations that Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs withheld evidence last year as secretary of state during an election trial regarding the state attorney general race, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is shifting the focus of the AG’s election integrity unit to voter suppression. Former Arizona Assistant Attorney...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area clinic says Arizona's proposed 'mushroom bill' could be a game-changer

The bill, known as House Bill 2486, would not legalize psychedelic mushrooms, Rather, it would allow a research advisory council to be set up to study the drug's impacts, thus allowing clinical trials to be conducted to evaluate the effects on mushrooms of various ailments. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with a local clinic on how that could change medicine.
ARIZONA STATE
