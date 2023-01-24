ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WJFW-TV

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Montreal1200—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Rasmussen 9, 3:54. 2, Montreal, Pezzetta 3 (Harvey-Pinard, Belzile), 5:54. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Detroit, Berggren 8 (Larkin, Seider), 3:56 (pp). 4, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 2 (Dach, Savard), 6:57 (sh). 5, Detroit, Sundqvist 7 (Kubalik, Seider), 13:30. 6, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 3 (Belzile, Pezzetta), 18:39. Penalties_Dach, MTL (Fighting), 0:05; Copp, DET (Fighting), 0:05; Wideman, MTL (Delay of Game), 3:29; Anderson, MTL (Slashing), 6:38; Walman, DET (Interference), 15:12.
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Detroit 3, San Jose 2

Detroit0201—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Berggren, DET (Roughing), 8:48; Gregor, SJ (Roughing), 8:48; Hertl, SJ (Hooking), 16:25. Second Period_1, Detroit, Erne 6 (Larkin, Hronek), 2:17. 2, San Jose, Meier 28 (Hertl, Karlsson), 7:58. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 8, 16:29. 4, San Jose, Couture 17 (Karlsson, Megna), 19:53. Penalties_Kubalik, DET (Slashing), 9:35. Third...
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

N. Kentucky 68, Green Bay 50

GREEN BAY (2-20) Cummings 5-10 0-0 13, Heffner 1-2 0-0 2, Meyer 6-9 3-3 16, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Rose 3-7 0-0 9, Wade 1-3 0-0 3, Blake 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, D.Short 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 3-3 50. N. KENTUCKY (14-8)
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

Maryland 73, Wisconsin 55

WISCONSIN (12-7) Crowl 4-7 2-2 11, Wahl 6-13 1-1 13, Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Essegian 6-12 3-4 19, Hepburn 1-3 0-0 3, Gilmore 3-5 0-0 6, Lindsey 0-3 0-0 0, McGee 0-4 0-0 0, Hodges 0-1 0-0 0, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 6-7 55. MARYLAND (13-7) Reese 7-8...
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

Durant and the Nets host the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (12-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -9; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons. Durant currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Wright St. 93, Milwaukee 86

MILWAUKEE (14-7) Rand 2-3 1-4 5, Browning 2-9 4-6 9, Jamison 0-4 0-0 0, Pullian 2-7 4-4 8, Freeman 9-20 3-8 26, Thomas 5-7 6-6 17, Bol 1-1 0-0 2, Howell 3-8 2-3 11, J.Johnson 4-6 0-0 8, Stuart 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 20-31 86.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Indiana 61, Minnesota 57

INDIANA (14-6) Jackson-Davis 11-19 3-6 25, Kopp 4-9 0-0 11, R.Thompson 1-4 2-4 4, Galloway 1-5 2-4 5, Hood-Schifino 2-11 2-2 6, Reneau 4-5 2-2 10, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-18 61. MINNESOTA (7-12) Battle 8-16 0-0 20, Ola-Joseph 1-8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJFW-TV

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
COLORADO STATE

