FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Montreal1200—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Rasmussen 9, 3:54. 2, Montreal, Pezzetta 3 (Harvey-Pinard, Belzile), 5:54. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Detroit, Berggren 8 (Larkin, Seider), 3:56 (pp). 4, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 2 (Dach, Savard), 6:57 (sh). 5, Detroit, Sundqvist 7 (Kubalik, Seider), 13:30. 6, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 3 (Belzile, Pezzetta), 18:39. Penalties_Dach, MTL (Fighting), 0:05; Copp, DET (Fighting), 0:05; Wideman, MTL (Delay of Game), 3:29; Anderson, MTL (Slashing), 6:38; Walman, DET (Interference), 15:12.
Detroit 3, San Jose 2
Detroit0201—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Berggren, DET (Roughing), 8:48; Gregor, SJ (Roughing), 8:48; Hertl, SJ (Hooking), 16:25. Second Period_1, Detroit, Erne 6 (Larkin, Hronek), 2:17. 2, San Jose, Meier 28 (Hertl, Karlsson), 7:58. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 8, 16:29. 4, San Jose, Couture 17 (Karlsson, Megna), 19:53. Penalties_Kubalik, DET (Slashing), 9:35. Third...
N. Kentucky 68, Green Bay 50
GREEN BAY (2-20) Cummings 5-10 0-0 13, Heffner 1-2 0-0 2, Meyer 6-9 3-3 16, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Rose 3-7 0-0 9, Wade 1-3 0-0 3, Blake 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, D.Short 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 3-3 50. N. KENTUCKY (14-8)
Maryland 73, Wisconsin 55
WISCONSIN (12-7) Crowl 4-7 2-2 11, Wahl 6-13 1-1 13, Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Essegian 6-12 3-4 19, Hepburn 1-3 0-0 3, Gilmore 3-5 0-0 6, Lindsey 0-3 0-0 0, McGee 0-4 0-0 0, Hodges 0-1 0-0 0, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 6-7 55. MARYLAND (13-7) Reese 7-8...
Durant and the Nets host the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (12-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -9; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons. Durant currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.
Wright St. 93, Milwaukee 86
MILWAUKEE (14-7) Rand 2-3 1-4 5, Browning 2-9 4-6 9, Jamison 0-4 0-0 0, Pullian 2-7 4-4 8, Freeman 9-20 3-8 26, Thomas 5-7 6-6 17, Bol 1-1 0-0 2, Howell 3-8 2-3 11, J.Johnson 4-6 0-0 8, Stuart 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 20-31 86.
Indiana 61, Minnesota 57
INDIANA (14-6) Jackson-Davis 11-19 3-6 25, Kopp 4-9 0-0 11, R.Thompson 1-4 2-4 4, Galloway 1-5 2-4 5, Hood-Schifino 2-11 2-2 6, Reneau 4-5 2-2 10, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-18 61. MINNESOTA (7-12) Battle 8-16 0-0 20, Ola-Joseph 1-8...
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
Bold trades keyed offensive jolts for 49ers, Eagles
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got a jolt offensively when they made the bold decision in October to trade four draft picks to add Christian McCaffrey to an already deep group of playmakers. The Philadelphia Eagles made an aggressive trade of their own...
