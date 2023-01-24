Read full article on original website
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Florida leaders and lawmakers pledge to ‘fight like hell’ against DeSantis decision to block Black history class
Gov’s spokesman calls the Advanced Placement history elective ‘a vehicle for a political agenda’
WATCH: Ben Crump files suit against Ron DeSantis for rejecting AP African American studies course
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney Ben Crump will release information Wednesday on a lawsuit he is filing against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The lawsuit is aimed at DeSantis’ decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American studies course in high schools. Crump and attorney Craig Whisenhunt will join students and...
Florida Supreme Court Sides With DeSantis Against Planned Parenthood
The Florida Supreme Court has struck down the Emergency Motion to Stay the First District Court of Appeal’s Decision Pending Review by the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood. In the court ruling, the lone dissenting opinion came from Justice Jorge Labarga, who stated:
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
DeSantis attacked as an 'authoritarian' for saying teachers should take away cell phones during class
New York University professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ argument that teachers should be able to confiscate phones during class was authoritarian.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
DeSantis came to Miami to fight bail reform. Hours later, judge agrees to back off
Gov. Ron DeSantis warns he’ll block “rogue” judges from going soft on crime. Message received.
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Shouldn't Require Unanimous Juries for Death Sentences
While addressing a gathering of law enforcement officers on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said he hopes to change state law to make it easier to execute convicted criminals. Calling it "one of the things we have to address," DeSantis said that a "supermajority" of jurors ought to...
‘Blatant overreach’: Tampa Bay activists outraged after Florida rejects African American studies AP course
Local activists are criticizing Florida's decision to block the College Board's new AP African American Studies course.
Things heat up in Florida. Will Gov. DeSantis negotiate with The College Board or face potential lawsuit?
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump and several other influential figures in Florida have come together to oppose the decision of Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies from being taught in high schools.
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
Gov. DeSantis calls for teacher pay hikes, takes aim at teacher unions
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for another round of teacher pay hikes while taking aim at teachers' unions and calling for partisan elections and stricter term limits for school board members. Appearing at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville, DeSantis rolled out a series of education proposals for the legislative session that will start March 7. A move from non-partisan to partisan school-board elections would require a constitutional amendment, with DeSantis backing the idea after he took the unusual step of supporting a slate of 30 school-board candidates last year. "What we've seen over the years...
Florida schools start removing books amid reviews prompted by limits in law
The big story: School districts across Florida have grappled with the state’s new law regarding the selection of library books, and the associated training required for media specialists. Many educators have complained that the vague language makes it difficult to know what books they can keep available for students....
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Florida Governor proposes new education legislation that could impact teachers unions
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday, where he outlined how he said he wants to empower educators within the state. DeSantis referred to his legislative proposal as a teacher’s “Bill of Rights.”. “We want to make sure that teachers that are...
Once-subversive plot to dismantle traditional public schools in Florida now central policy
Diverting taxpayer dollars to private, and often religious, schools used to be a wacky, unconstitutional subversion of public education in Florida. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was one of the pioneers of privatizing public education. Like most bad ideas, it started out small. The Opportunity Scholarship Program was set up to...
Union president raises concerns over 'Teacher's Bill of Rights'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A number of educators in Central Florida are expressing concerns over Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal for a "Teacher’s Bill of Rights." The governor’s proposal, which has not yet been drafted by legislators, would require school unions to represent at least 60% of eligible employees instead of the current 50%.
AI-powered lawyer to defend in court next month
The first artificial intelligence-powered lawyer is going to court next month. The CEO of legal services company DoNotPay tweeted about it in January. Joshua Browder wrote “On February 22nd at 1.30PM, history will be made. For the first time ever, a robot will represent someone in a US courtroom. DoNotPay A.I will whisper in someone's ear exactly what to say. We will release the results and share more after it happens. Wish us luck!”
Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles
(The Center Square) —The Florida Senate Committee of Transportation met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery. According to Committee Chair Sen....
