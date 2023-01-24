ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WJFW-TV

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Montreal1200—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Rasmussen 9, 3:54. 2, Montreal, Pezzetta 3 (Harvey-Pinard, Belzile), 5:54. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Detroit, Berggren 8 (Larkin, Seider), 3:56 (pp). 4, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 2 (Dach, Savard), 6:57 (sh). 5, Detroit, Sundqvist 7 (Kubalik, Seider), 13:30. 6, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 3 (Belzile, Pezzetta), 18:39. Penalties_Dach, MTL (Fighting), 0:05; Copp, DET (Fighting), 0:05; Wideman, MTL (Delay of Game), 3:29; Anderson, MTL (Slashing), 6:38; Walman, DET (Interference), 15:12.
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Detroit 3, San Jose 2

Detroit0201—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Berggren, DET (Roughing), 8:48; Gregor, SJ (Roughing), 8:48; Hertl, SJ (Hooking), 16:25. Second Period_1, Detroit, Erne 6 (Larkin, Hronek), 2:17. 2, San Jose, Meier 28 (Hertl, Karlsson), 7:58. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 8, 16:29. 4, San Jose, Couture 17 (Karlsson, Megna), 19:53. Penalties_Kubalik, DET (Slashing), 9:35. Third...
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

Portland aiming to extend Jerami Grant but is open to move others in trade market

Jerami Grant became eligible for a contract extension with the Trail Blazers earlier this month, and Portland has offered the athletic forward his maximum possible deal of four years, $112 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Grant has not accepted the offer, sources said, largely because the Blazers can extend him a larger contract with an additional fifth-year when free agency begins June 30.
PORTLAND, OR
WJFW-TV

Durant and the Nets host the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (12-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -9; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons. Durant currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.
DETROIT, MI
WJFW-TV

Indiana 61, Minnesota 57

INDIANA (14-6) Jackson-Davis 11-19 3-6 25, Kopp 4-9 0-0 11, R.Thompson 1-4 2-4 4, Galloway 1-5 2-4 5, Hood-Schifino 2-11 2-2 6, Reneau 4-5 2-2 10, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-18 61. MINNESOTA (7-12) Battle 8-16 0-0 20, Ola-Joseph 1-8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJFW-TV

Maryland 73, Wisconsin 55

WISCONSIN (12-7) Crowl 4-7 2-2 11, Wahl 6-13 1-1 13, Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Essegian 6-12 3-4 19, Hepburn 1-3 0-0 3, Gilmore 3-5 0-0 6, Lindsey 0-3 0-0 0, McGee 0-4 0-0 0, Hodges 0-1 0-0 0, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 6-7 55. MARYLAND (13-7) Reese 7-8...
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
COLORADO STATE
WJFW-TV

NHL Glance

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
COLORADO STATE
WJFW-TV

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay022—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Paul, TB (Fighting), 10:27; Middleton, MIN (Fighting), 10:27; Stamkos, TB (Hooking), 11:58; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Holding), 12:17; Cirelli, TB (Hooking), 19:48. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 17 (Middleton), 3:43 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 7 (Sergachev, Colton), 9:44. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 27 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy),...
TAMPA, FL

