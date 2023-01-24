Following a recent grant, Golden Empire Transit is now providing a free pass for students to use for the Spring 2023 semester. The pass can be used by students from kindergarten through college, including private and vocational schools. The pass is valid for any GET Bus Fixed route and the On-Demand Paratransit; it lasts from January until the end of May, and isn’t limited to only traveling to and from a student’s campus.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO