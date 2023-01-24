Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School officials discuss wages and working conditions
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers at the Bakersfield City School District are asked for better pay, with some threatening to go to other districts for better compensation. At Tuesday night’s board meeting, teachers called on the district to reappropriate their budget before teachers abandon their positions. Tabitha Mills, the Chief Communications Officer for BCSD told […]
“Sometimes they need protection from their own parents” KHSD teacher told New York Times
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LGBTQ+ concerns in Kern County schools is getting renewed attention after the New York Times reported a Kern High School District teacher helped students socially transition at school without their parent’s knowledge. The report notes teachers and staff at schools in California are not required to disclose information about a student’s […]
Bakersfield police investigating possible threat made at Milan Institute
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a possible threat at Milan Institute Thursday morning. According to the campus director of the institute, a man walked into the closed campus on F Street at about 10:40 a.m. and announced someone was going to die and walked out. The employees called the police […]
2 Kern County teens honored for their actions helping school children after crash
GORMAN, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens were honored Tuesday for helping to rescue children from a school van that had flipped onto its side after sliding off a road last week in Gorman. Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad […]
California State University Bakersfield creates department to increase diversity
California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) is creating a new department on campus made to get more applicants from underrepresented groups.
Renegade Rip
Free Bussing for all
Following a recent grant, Golden Empire Transit is now providing a free pass for students to use for the Spring 2023 semester. The pass can be used by students from kindergarten through college, including private and vocational schools. The pass is valid for any GET Bus Fixed route and the On-Demand Paratransit; it lasts from January until the end of May, and isn’t limited to only traveling to and from a student’s campus.
Bakersfield Californian
Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting
Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured. Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.
Bakersfield Officers in Standoff Near South High School
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department requested the bearcat on Shenandoah Drive near South High School around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for a man… Read more "Bakersfield Officers in Standoff Near South High School"
2nd claim filed in deadly apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person has filed a claim against Kern County in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex. A Ventura-based attorney filed a claim Monday on behalf of Patricia Allen, who lived at Park 20th Apartments and alleges she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
New future begins for detention deputies after pay increase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of applicants stood in line at a recruitment event Wednesday to sign up to join the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy. A day Kern County Detentions Officer Association President Brian Andrews has looked forward to since the board of supervisors approved the 22% pay raise for detention deputies. A […]
Wrongful death claim filed in 2-year-old girl’s drowning
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in July has filed a wrongful death claim against the city and county alleging failure to “timely send” first responders contributed to the child’s death. The claim, which must be filed before a lawsuit can be brought against a government agency, seeks damages […]
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
Bakersfield Now
Victim in Monterey Park mass shooting was a long time Kern resident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I had called her phone and sensed something might have happened” said Dr. Leung, “Finally, the son called me and said that she was gunned down.”. Dr. Leung, Elder of Ying On Association and Chairman of Confucius Church of Bakersfield told us...
Bakersfield Now
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
Power out at Fashion Place Shopping Center in East Bakersfield
PG&E says they're investigating the cause of the outage, which appears to be affecting the entire shopping center.
Bakersfield Californian
Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion
A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
