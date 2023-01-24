ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday

Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
In Style

Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere

The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"
shefinds

Fans Are So Worried About Khloé Kardashian Looking ‘SO Tiny’ On Instagram After 40-Lb Weight Loss: 'Her Arms!

Khloé Kardashian‘s fans and Instagram followers continue to express their worries regarding the reality star’s recent weight loss. Kardashian, 38, uploaded images from her Sorbet Magazine photoshoot this week, and her fans have shared their thoughts on not just the Good American founder’s clip-on bangs that made her look “different,” but also her “smaller-looking frame” as well.
Bustle

Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans

In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)

After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
shefinds

Fans Think Madonna Looks Unrecognizable In Her Latest Instagram Post: ‘Who Is This Person’

Madonna, 64, shared photos of her Christmas this year with four of her children–David Banda, 17, Chifundo “Mercy” James, 16, and ten-year-old twins Stella and Estere. The queen of pop shared a sultry video to the site on Christmas morning, but, many fans were concerned about the singer’s different–almost unrecognizable–face. And this isn’t the first time. Madonna also posted photos from her Thanksgiving and many fans were disturbed by her new face. One fan even commented that Madonna now looked “like a Bratz doll.” Yikes!
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...

