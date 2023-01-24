Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
St Louis River Alliance Hosts Winter Fun Event
GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn.– In Gary New Duluth, a special Winter Fun event was held at the local YMCA by the St. Louis River Alliance. From hot chocolate, to a bonfire, and even snowshoeing, there were all kinds of fun activities to enjoy. Wednesday’s event was free and family friendly,...
FOX 21 Online
Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
FOX 21 Online
Volunteer Opportunities At CHUM In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you are looking for ways to get involved in your community, you just might find that it’s even more rewarding than you expected. Case in point are some of the volunteers at CHUM. Tuesday Fox 21 told you about the need for some more drivers to deliver food to those who can’t get out themselves. But behind the scenes are people who are picking, sorting and packing. Volunteers like Lynn Shubitz, who began simply and quietly.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth
Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.
FOX 21 Online
Voting For 2023 ‘Movies In The Park’ Now Open
DULUTH, Minn. — For those looking ahead to summertime in Duluth, voting is now open for this year’s Movies in the Park. Downtown Duluth says you can vote by going on to their Facebook page and liking your top 8 movie choices. This year there are 13 options to choose from.
boreal.org
Lake Superior Ice Fest returning to Barkers Island
Activities include ice skating with lessons from the Duluth Figure Skating Club, Market and Craft Fair at Barker’s Island Inn, mini golf hosted by Nemadji Golf Course, kids activities, ice sculptures, and the Lake Superior Ice Festival Pet Contest. . To read the full story, visit the Northern News...
FOX 21 Online
Bayfield Up For Two USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards
BAYFIELD, Wis. — Bayfield is receiving some special recognition as it is up for two USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards are highlighting the town in the categories, “Best Coastal Small Town” and “Best Midwestern Small Town.”. Bayfield is known for being right...
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
northernnewsnow.com
Beargrease to hold cutest puppy contest Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon is hosting a contest to find the cutest puppy in the Twin Ports. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fitger’s Historic Lakefront Hotel, located at 600 E. Superior Street in Duluth. Both...
boreal.org
Snow tonight and Friday morning
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 26, 2023. Light to locally moderate snow is expected tonight and Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Cook County for up to 5 inches of snowfall. Increasingly gusty winds tonight and Friday are expected to create areas of blowing snow through Friday evening.
northernnewsnow.com
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
FOX 21 Online
New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Todd Eckart Previews Buddy Holly Benefit Concert
DULUTH, Minn. — Local talent to gather and hold ‘A Tribute to the Music of Buddy Holly and the Late 50s’ benefit concert for the Duluth Armory on Sunday. Musician Todd Eckart joined FOX21 on the morning show to play some tunes and chat about the upcoming event.
Would You Live in this Minnesota Apt Complex – Formerly a Jail?
I love unique places to live. Houses and apartments. But this one might be a bit eerie. This apartment complex used to be a jail. I'm not talking something like Alcatraz, but definitely a jail that has now been converted. And they have left some of the actual jail doors, like cell doors as "walls". It's a little strange, but unique and a conversation piece.
FOX 21 Online
St. Luke’s Volunteer Receives State Award
DULUTH, Minn. — One community member now holds a commendable state award for more than 25 years spent volunteering at St. Luke’s. Wednesday, Linda Tezak was granted the “Presidents Award” from Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers. Tezak is currently the MAHV Membership Chair and Interim District...
FOX 21 Online
Steppers Dance Show Returns
DULUTH, Minn. – The Steppers Dance Show featuring dancers from a range of teams and studios returned Tuesday for the first time since 2019. About 16 teams attended, showcasing a total of 35 routines. The show was held at Duluth East High School. The dance season started in Oktober...
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
WDIO-TV
Some Duluth school bus routes canceled Wednesday morning due to staffing
Some Duluth parents had to figure out how to get their kids to school, after their bus routes were canceled Wednesday morning. In a message to parents at Piedmont Elementary, the district said that due to staffing issues, two routes to Piedmont, Lincoln Park, and Denfeld were canceled. The message...
FOX 21 Online
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire
DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. The truck was in route to WLSSD’s transfer station when the driver noticed that the contents in the truck were on fire. The driver contacted the Fire Department who was then able to put out the fire quickly and safely.
Comments / 0