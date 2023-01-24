Read full article on original website
Thursday's Scores
Center Line Prep Academy 56, Detroit Cesar Chavez 42. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 51, Traverse City Christian 40. Ann Arbor Central Academy vs. Detroit Universal, ccd. Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Hazel Park, ppd. East Lansing vs. Okemos, ppd. Fraser vs. Warren Cousino HS, ppd. L'Anse Creuse vs. Warren Lincoln, ppd.
Wednesday's Scores
Hillsdale Academy vs. North Adams-Jerome, ccd. Owendale-Gagetown vs. AuGres-Sims, ccd. Waldron vs. Tekonsha, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
All 'A' Classic girls basketball: Whitefield Academy beats Hancock County to make to semis
If defense wins championships, then Whitefield Academy girls basketball is on the right path. The Wildcats' defense came up huge to beat Hancock County 34-33 in the All "A" Classic quarterfinals at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Friday. Whitefield Academy (17-4) scored 12 points off a dozen turnovers and advances to Saturday's semifinal to face Bethlehem (16-6).
Wright St. 93, Milwaukee 86
MILWAUKEE (14-7) Rand 2-3 1-4 5, Browning 2-9 4-6 9, Jamison 0-4 0-0 0, Pullian 2-7 4-4 8, Freeman 9-20 3-8 26, Thomas 5-7 6-6 17, Bol 1-1 0-0 2, Howell 3-8 2-3 11, J.Johnson 4-6 0-0 8, Stuart 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 20-31 86.
N. Kentucky 68, Green Bay 50
GREEN BAY (2-20) Cummings 5-10 0-0 13, Heffner 1-2 0-0 2, Meyer 6-9 3-3 16, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Rose 3-7 0-0 9, Wade 1-3 0-0 3, Blake 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, D.Short 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 3-3 50. N. KENTUCKY (14-8)
Lakeland Union snaps losing streak with home win over Merrill
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Merrill boys basketball needed a win in the biggest way possible. The T-Birds were on a five-game losing streak, while Merrill was on a three-game skid. They went head-to-head on Thursday, where one losing streak was guaranteed to end in this Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference crossover battle. Lakeland Union was 6-8 on the season, while Merrill was 5-8 overall.
