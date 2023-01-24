Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Tyre Nichols video: Police chief warns Memphis not to react violently after body cam footage release
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening ahead of a decision by the police department to release the body cam footage in Tyre Nichols' death.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Microsoft's Changes to Xbox Console Leave Republicans Outraged
Microsoft has changed some settings on game consoles to make them more eco-friendly. Some Republicans say this means the "woke brigade" is after your Xbox.
Fox News Blasts Microsoft's Xbox Change: 'They're Going After the Children'
Microsoft is "trying to recruit your kids into climate politics" with recent changes to make their consoles more environmentally friendly, a Fox host claimed.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, allegedly visited the victims' home repeatedly for weeks before the attack.
Is the left coming for your pickup truck? Critics say there's a growing movement to tell Americans how to live
'Outnumbered' co-hosts discuss a new Axios report that suggests pickup trucks are becoming supersized vehicles that create a greater risk to pedestrians.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers suggests $60 million salary in 2023 may not be an issue: ‘Things would have to shift’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Tuesday that there will be "some adjustments" surrounding the $60 million he's due next season.
Paul Pelosi video shows hammer attack after police arrive
Video footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco on Oct. 28 has been released Friday by a California court. David DePape has pleaded not guilty.
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
China's recent announcement has the global CEO gravely worried.
Fox News crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership as Don Lemon’s morning show has worst week since launch
Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers from Jan. 16-22, marking the only basic cable channel to crack the one-million viewers during a week that saw MSNBC and CNN struggle.
Man helps save woman aboard JetBlue flight after she suffers mid-air medical emergency
A man is being credited with saving a woman's life after she fainted aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Florida. A passenger on the flight said the man was a trained EMT.
Former Virginia Teacher Union president arrested for embezzling over $400K
The former president of the Arlington Education Association has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after police say she stole hundreds of thousands of thousands from the organization.
