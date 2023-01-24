ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
