ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 84

Pat the Bunny
3d ago

I guess the city leaders are not worried about these teenage thugs running around, shooting, then released to the parents who are OBVIOUSLY NOT PARENTING. This is not going to get any better.!🤬

Reply(3)
36
fish all day
3d ago

I understand the teens’ age is a huge consideration. But don’t just let him walk because he is so young. Actions have consequences.

Reply(5)
47
dropped.s2k
3d ago

I guess a 15 year old walking around with a federally illegal auto 10mm isn't considered a danger to the community these days?

Reply(5)
43
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020. Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106

Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Granite City man pleads guilty to having firearm as felon

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man from Granite City was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm while out on supervised release. Donnie A. Sherrell was on release for other gun convictions. He pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He will...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident

An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Conviction in East Alton ice rink parking lot shooting

Almost a year to the date of a shooting on the East Alton Ice Arena parking lot, the gunman has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder. 31-year-old Berton Lamar Newton of the 2,700 block of Oscar in Alton received a 35-year prison sentence for the shooting that happened January 22, 2022.
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police Chief speaks on gun crime

The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and many of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city. Your browser does not support the...
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy