Yeah. Because that's gonna matter to people, right? California is too busy supporting criminals and illegal immigrants who happen to be smuggling stuff into the country. It's built on corruption. But would I know? I've only lived in Stockton a good portion of my life. Gun control laws aren't going to matter to those who would rather watch the world burn.
Because gun laws DON'T STOP CRIMINALS! Taking your rights away is what is causing this, give THE PEOPLE the right to DEFEND themselves & criminals will think twice.
gun laws modelled after El Salvador's. some of the most restrictive gun laws and the most violence. it's the democrat way of doing things: try to create a nanny state prison while pretending to promote freedom and caring for people
Related
Can California go any stronger on gun laws?
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Newsom demands federal gun safety laws in wake of back-to-back mass shootings
Cities are leading California gun reform. Will recent shootings push state Democrats to follow?
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
California lawmakers want to require gun owners to have insurance
California Governor Newsom renews call for Federal Gun Safety action
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
California lawmaker wants reparations proposal to be a nationwide ‘blueprint,’ beyond ‘financial compensation’
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
Bay Area lawmaker’s bill would ban body armor sales for most Californians
New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance
CA has strict gun laws. What undermines their effectiveness?
California judge issues preliminary injunction blocking COVID ‘misinformation’ law: reports
Newsom accused of 'hypocrisy' for calling Second Amendment a 'suicide pact' while surrounded by armed guards
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024
California outsources its toxic waste
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 55