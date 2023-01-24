ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jonathan Wallace
3d ago

Yeah. Because that's gonna matter to people, right? California is too busy supporting criminals and illegal immigrants who happen to be smuggling stuff into the country. It's built on corruption. But would I know? I've only lived in Stockton a good portion of my life. Gun control laws aren't going to matter to those who would rather watch the world burn.

F1REMAN317
3d ago

Because gun laws DON'T STOP CRIMINALS! Taking your rights away is what is causing this, give THE PEOPLE the right to DEFEND themselves & criminals will think twice.

delidded core
3d ago

gun laws modelled after El Salvador's. some of the most restrictive gun laws and the most violence. it's the democrat way of doing things: try to create a nanny state prison while pretending to promote freedom and caring for people

CalMatters

Can California go any stronger on gun laws?

Has California reached an upper limit on what it can do to regulate guns? Following a pattern as old as gun control itself, state lawmakers are responding to the back-to-back mass shootings that killed 18 people this week with more legislation: Democratic Sens. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas and Nancy Skinner of Oakland announced Thursday they’re […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cities are leading California gun reform. Will recent shootings push state Democrats to follow?

California lawmakers have passed some of the nation’s strongest gun reform laws, but dozens of communities across the state are home to even more stringent measures. As California reels from three mass shootings that left at least 24 people dead in the span of 8 days, there are calls for the state legislature’s Democratic supermajority to follow the lead of those localities and pursue even more aggressive gun regulations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmakers want to require gun owners to have insurance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following two mass shootings across the state that left several dead and injured, some Democratic California lawmakers introduced a bill that would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for negligent or accidental use of their firearms. Previous coverage in the video player above. The measure,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdayradionow.com

California Governor Newsom renews call for Federal Gun Safety action

(Half Moon Bay, CA) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is again calling for federal action on gun safety and angrily denouncing Republicans for refusing to adopt common sense gun safety measures. Newsom spoke to reporters Tuesday in Half Moon Bay, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Two state senators announced a new bill Thursday that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If passed, California becomes the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.The bill, SB 8, comes from State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who decided to propose the legislation as the state reels from three mass shootings within days of each other, and five total for the month of January. In total, 27 people have been killed and another 20 injured, making January the deadliest month...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

CA has strict gun laws. What undermines their effectiveness?

On Monday night, seven people died and another was hospitalized in Half Moon Bay. The attack came in two waves at a pair of mushroom farms in the normally quiet seaside community south of San Francisco. The suspect was taken into custody, and authorities described the shootings as workplace violence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024

On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for employees, and a representative from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. AB 257 would also authorize the council to adopt a minimum wage for fast-food restaurant employees not to exceed $22 per hour in 2023 with adjustments annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California outsources its toxic waste

California likes to pat itself on the back for being a leader in protecting the environment.  Every year, California workers dig up hundreds of thousands of tons of soil contaminated with things like lead, petroleum hydrocarbons and chemicals like DDT. The waste is so toxic, California considers it to be hazardous and requires that it […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
