Mexican authorities find 5 dismembered bodies in bags near resort town
Mexican prosecutors say five dismembered bodies were recently found in bags near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, a week after drug cartel violence escalated in the region.
Over 100 people missing from Mexican town where El Chapo's son was captured in fierce firefight: reports
Residents in the Mexican town where El Chapo's son was captured say that over 100 people are missing despite the government's claim no civilians were hurt in the raid.
Fed prosecutor says police were 'armed mercenaries to take cartel money' in fmr Mexican top cop Luna's trial
The prosecution and defense presented their opening statements in the case against former Mexican Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna on Monday.
Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings
He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
VICE responds to accusations bullet photo at El Chapo's son's home was staged after Twitter firestorm
Twitter users ripped into VICE over a photo taken outside the home of Ovidio Guzmán that showed an unfired or dud bullet cartridge poking through a gate.
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Twice-deported, MS-13 gang suspect on El Salvador's most wanted list arrested in Virginia
An El Salvadoran man listed as one of the country's most wanted criminals was arrested in Virginia earlier this month.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves closely followed true crime and missing persons news and once reported a sighting of a woman who vanished.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
Italian man arrested in Florida for pretending to play violin, soliciting donations to fake charity: police
Giovanni Radu, a 22-year-old Italian citizen, was arrested in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, for allegedly pretending to play the violin while soliciting donations to a fake charity.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
"Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White faced criticism for her latest wardrobe choice on the game show, as she donned a hot pink asymmetrical dress with black pants underneath.
Monica Lewinsky marks 25 years since Clinton scandal with Vanity Fair essay, recounts lessons she's learned
In Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky claimed that society has embraced bullying and become closer to a dystopia since her sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton.
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
Luxury NYC hotel housing migrants trashed as massive food waste prompts outrage: 'It's a mess'
Migrants have trashed the once-luxurious Row hotel in Midtown Manhattan, prompting massive food waste at the expense of American taxpayers, one staffer said.
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping and 'burning' woman with torch: police
A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and burned her with a butane torch, according to a criminal complaint.
Joy Behar suggests charging Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting was political: He's 'a target for Republicans'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested that actor Alec Baldwin received involuntary manslaughter charges for the "Rust" shooting because he's a "target for Republicans."
San Francisco gallery owner who sprayed water on homeless woman in viral video has been arrested
Collier Gwin, a San Francisco resident and gallery owner who sprayed water on a woman in a viral video, has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department.
