ABC 15 News
Remains identified as missing Oklahoma girl, caregiver arrested in Phoenix
CYRIL, OK — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday they have identified the remains of a child in rural Grady County as Athena Brownfield. Authorities found the remains last week and were waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the remains belonged to the 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?
The family of an Arizona man filed a federal lawsuit against a Maricopa County jail for his death in the hands of its law enforcement officers. The lawsuit alleges that the officers used excessive force, causing the death of 31-year-old Akeem Terrell.
AZFamily
Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam
AZFamily
College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.
AZFamily
2 teen girls found dead in basin after running away from group home a month ago
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list.
AZFamily
Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
KTAR.com
Suspect in Phoenix double-homicide dies in shootout in Kansas
PHOENIX – The suspect in a double-homicide in Phoenix over the weekend died in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Kansas, authorities said. Leroy D. Malone, 39, was killed Monday after he was shot several times in Dodge City, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said. A...
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
Arizona double murder suspect killed, woman injured in shootout with Kansas police
DODGE CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a weekend double murder in Arizona was killed Monday morning in a shootout that left three Kansas sheriff’s deputies injured. The Associated Press reported that two deputies with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and another with Clark County Sheriff’s Office were injured in the shooting.
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
fox10phoenix.com
Rollover crash on SR-51 in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX - One person died in a rollover crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The southbound lanes were shut down at Glendale Avenue for most of the night, but have since reopened. A vehicle reportedly went over a retaining wall...
Officers injured in Dodge City shooting improving, KBI says
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) provided an update on Tuesday on the three officers who were involved in a shooting in Dodge City.
AZFamily
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
UPDATE: Multiple Kansas sheriff’s deputies shot in officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) updated on the conditions of the law enforcement officers.
AZFamily
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
KVOE
Three deputies shot, one of two suspects dead after officer-involved shooting in Dodge City
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says three deputies were shot and a Highway Patrol trooper was bitten as part of an incident that developed in Ford County on Monday. The incident apparently developed in Clark County, immediately south of Ford County. The KBI says Clark County deputies noticed a blue pickup driving through Minneola, about 25 miles due south of Dodge City. The pickup was notable because it matched the description of a vehicle used in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona from Sunday. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but the truck’s two occupants fled with deputies and troopers ultimately giving chase.
AZFamily
Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Fox News
