Georgetown, SC

Radio Ink

Bell Receives MLK Award in Charleston

Cynthia Alston Bell, Cumulus Media’s senior marketing consultant in Charleston, received the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Award during a ceremony on Tuesday. Bell has worked as a sales and marketing executive for Cumulus in Charleston for more than three decades. She is a member and former President of the Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Regional Coordinator of the Arts and Letters Committee for the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and currently serves as a member of the Auxiliary to the Charleston Country Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs

HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11

Cupid’s Chase is a fun way for us to come together each year and raise awareness for our services. Columbia, South Carolina – On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Community Options will host its annual Cupid’s Chase 5k event in support of people with disabilities. The 5k will be held in three cities across South Carolina and will all begin at 10:00 am.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Veteran non-profit group breaks ground on housing project in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A veteran-founded non-profit organization broke ground on a first-of-its-kind facility in Horry County. Billy Arehert founded Providing Hope VA in 2018 after his time in the military, with the vision and mission of supporting veterans facing financial difficulties, homelessness, unemployment and those in need of treatment.
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
CHARLESTON, SC

