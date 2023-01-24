Cynthia Alston Bell, Cumulus Media’s senior marketing consultant in Charleston, received the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Award during a ceremony on Tuesday. Bell has worked as a sales and marketing executive for Cumulus in Charleston for more than three decades. She is a member and former President of the Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Regional Coordinator of the Arts and Letters Committee for the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and currently serves as a member of the Auxiliary to the Charleston Country Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO