Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Radio Ink
Bell Receives MLK Award in Charleston
Cynthia Alston Bell, Cumulus Media’s senior marketing consultant in Charleston, received the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Award during a ceremony on Tuesday. Bell has worked as a sales and marketing executive for Cumulus in Charleston for more than three decades. She is a member and former President of the Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Regional Coordinator of the Arts and Letters Committee for the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and currently serves as a member of the Auxiliary to the Charleston Country Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.
Charleston chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston chef has been named a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist. Daniel “Dano” Heinze, the chef at Vern’s, is nominated in the ‘Best Chef: Soueast’ category for this year’s awards. Located on the corner of Bogard Street and Ashe Street in downtown Charleston, Vern’s opened in the summer of 2022 and […]
Charleston City Paper
Our View: International African America Museum should say when it’s going to open
We’re tremendously excited about the still unscheduled 2023 opening of the International African American Museum. Long a dream in the making, it’s going to spark all kinds of opportunities to tell fuller stories of the journeys of enslaved Africans to America — and what happened after they got here.
abcnews4.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs
HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11
Cupid’s Chase is a fun way for us to come together each year and raise awareness for our services. Columbia, South Carolina – On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Community Options will host its annual Cupid’s Chase 5k event in support of people with disabilities. The 5k will be held in three cities across South Carolina and will all begin at 10:00 am.
Parents concerned over recent fights at Timberland High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents at one Berkeley County school say they want more security measures in place after several fights and threats to schools. Timberland High School parents said they are concerned about several fights that have taken place at the school recently. “It seems like ever since the kids went back to […]
WMBF
CCU officials present plans for $7.5 million pedestrian walkway to state lawmakers
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina students often cross Highway 544 to get to and from campus. “There’s a lot of traffic, it’s always really busy, and there’s also a ton of, I would say, not the best drivers,” said CCU student Victoria Kyriakopoulos. Like many...
WMBF
Veteran non-profit group breaks ground on housing project in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A veteran-founded non-profit organization broke ground on a first-of-its-kind facility in Horry County. Billy Arehert founded Providing Hope VA in 2018 after his time in the military, with the vision and mission of supporting veterans facing financial difficulties, homelessness, unemployment and those in need of treatment.
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Senior Softball Myrtle Beach launches 70+ league
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crack of the bat to prevent a crack of the hip. Several seasoned softball players are bringing the heat by playing for the Senior Softball Myrtle Beach, a competitive organization for men over 50. “These are guys that have played before but they had...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
WMBF
‘I love running in there’: Hundreds to take ‘polar plunge’ in Myrtle Beach for Special Olympics
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chilly temperatures cause some of us to avoid the beach this time of year, but hundreds will put on their bathing suits and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean for the 18th annual Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge on Saturday. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge...
WMBF
Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
Stopping ‘repeat criminals’ high on Gov. McMaster’s agenda as he starts new term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants state lawmakers to crack down on repeat criminal offenders. The governor used a chunk of his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night to focus on a problem that has plagued the state for years — people suspected or convicted of committing violent crimes who get […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
Pawleys Island man out on bond in double-murder jailed again after deadly Georgetown County shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man out of jail on bond after allegedly killing a man and a woman in May 2021 will face another murder charge after a 19-year-old man was shot to death overnight in Georgetown County, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Deputies arrested Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, of Pawleys Island, after […]
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
Comments / 0