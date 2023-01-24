ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers

WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Fiancee Has Brutally Honest Admission On Breakup

Aaron Rodgers' ex-fiancee, Shailene Woodley, recently opened up about their breakup in an interview with "Porter."  While she was dealing with her split from Rodgers, Woodley was filming "Three Women." She referred to it as the "darkest, hardest time" in her life.  Woodley revealed that ...
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
NBC Sports

JP atones for mistake, Steph's emotional mouthpiece throw

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece-throwing fury was gone without a trace, replaced by one of the silliest grins of all time. A victory grin, you might say, since it spread across Curry’s face shortly after the Warriors erased a 10-point deficit over the final six minutes Wednesday night to steal a 122-120 win over the rival Memphis Grizzlies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"

Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice

At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies

Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.

