Half Moon Bay, CA

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say

A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
CBS News

California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

