Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
Father, 41, arrested for 'intentionally' launching Tesla with family inside off of California cliff
Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse. Patel will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail after he is released from the hospital.
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
"The windshields are all broken, and the frame of the car is just all twisted," Mauricio Henao said after his car was totaled by a boulder in Malibu.
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school. "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances." On...
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
buzzfeednews.com
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
This large, strange bone washed up on a San Francisco beach
A large, heavy bone was found on a beach in the Bay Area over the weekend. Experts believe it belonged to a gray whale.
A Hawaiian Airlines pilot told investigators a cloud 'shot up' like a plume of smoke, causing turbulence that injured dozens of passengers: report
Severe turbulence on the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu knocked one passenger unconscious and injured 25, The New York Times reported.
natureworldnews.com
Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?
Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
California Road Completely Collapses Right Where Woman is Walking
As California continues to receive an onslaught of rain and snow, we’re getting a first-hand look at the unrelenting weather via social media. In a recent video, users watched in terror as one woman narrowly escaped death as a road collapsed beneath her in Montecito, California. In the terrifying...
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
