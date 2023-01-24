TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won two of its last three games, plays host to No. 23/24 Clemson on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Donald L. Tucker Center at 5:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. Florida State’s game against the Tigers marks the first of two regular season ACC games between the two teams, as Florida State travels to play at Clemson on February 15. The Seminoles enter Saturday’s game having won seven consecutive home games against Clemson – a streak that began with a 76-65 win at The Tuck on January 30, 2016. Florida State won both regular season meetings between the two teams in 2017 and 2019, and won the last meeting between the Seminoles and the Tigers by an 81-80 score on February 15, 2022 at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee. Following Saturday’s game against Clemson, the Seminoles play two consecutive games on the road at NC State (February 1, 9:00 p.m.) and at Louisville (February 4, 2:00 p.m.) before returning to The Tuck for two home games on February 8 (Syracuse) and February 11 (Pittsburgh).

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO