Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Plays Host To Clemson on Saturday At 5:00 P.M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won two of its last three games, plays host to No. 23/24 Clemson on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Donald L. Tucker Center at 5:00 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. Florida State’s game against the Tigers marks the first of two regular season ACC games between the two teams, as Florida State travels to play at Clemson on February 15. The Seminoles enter Saturday’s game having won seven consecutive home games against Clemson – a streak that began with a 76-65 win at The Tuck on January 30, 2016. Florida State won both regular season meetings between the two teams in 2017 and 2019, and won the last meeting between the Seminoles and the Tigers by an 81-80 score on February 15, 2022 at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee. Following Saturday’s game against Clemson, the Seminoles play two consecutive games on the road at NC State (February 1, 9:00 p.m.) and at Louisville (February 4, 2:00 p.m.) before returning to The Tuck for two home games on February 8 (Syracuse) and February 11 (Pittsburgh).
BREAKING: Four-star in-state speedster commits to Florida State over host of SEC offers
One of the fastest players in the country is coming to Tallahassee.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football spring game date revealed
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles Football program’s annual spring game has a date. The FSU Alumni Association has issued a save-the-date for the April 15th weekend. The events for the “Spring Weekend” will begin on Thursday, April 13th and run through that Sunday, the 16th. This will...
seminoles.com
Noles Capture USTFCCCA XC All-Academic Awards
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After finishing 18th at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships in November, the Florida State women’s cross country team was chosen as an All-Academic Team by the USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) on Thursday. Additionally, Agnes McTighe, Emmy Van den...
seminoles.com
Track and Field Heads to Arkansas for Razorback Invitational
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Track and Field team heads into their third indoor event of the season at the Razorback Invitational this Friday and Saturday. The competition will take place at the Randal Tyson Track Center with events starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday. SECN+ will be live streaming the event.
seminoles.com
Women’s Basketball To Celebrate Coach Sue on Sunday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball coaching legend Sue Semrau will be celebrated this Sunday afternoon as part of the 24th-ranked Seminoles’ big matchup against No. 16 Duke at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center. Semrau, who announced her retirement last March after 25 great years...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees
As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Falls to Miami, 86-63
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Miami’s Nijel Pack scored a game-high 18 points on six made field goals and two free throws to lead No. 20 Miami to an 86-63 victory over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Pack led five Hurricanes in double figure scoring, Isaiah Wong (18 points), Wooga Poplar (14 points), Jordan Miller (12 points), and Norchad Omier (12 points) to improve Miami’s ACC record to 7-3. Matthew Cleveland and Naheem McLeod led the Seminoles with seven points each in the first half, along with Darin Green Jr. pulling down three rebounds to lead Florida State into intermission.
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
New OEV leader working to bring 1,500 jobs to Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s Office of Economic Vitality has a new leader who is no stranger to business development in the Big Bend.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of luxury student-housing townhomes in Tallahassee, Florida
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of The Highlands, a 78-bed student housing asset in Tallahassee, Florida. The 78-bed property sold for $5,721,500. “Given the current macro-economic environment and the impact it is having...
WCTV
Something Good - Rare white pelicans spotted in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ron and Gay Webster-Sachs have lived on Lake Elizabeth for 15 years and have been watching white pelicans show up on the lake for the past three years. Gay Webster-Sachs say they’ve seen hundreds of white pelicans and herons together on the lake. She says...
WCTV
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education is investigating the Leon County Schools Superintendent after a potential complaint was filed against him by a parent. In a statement to WCTV, Rocky Hanna said that on Christmas Eve on the way to church with his family he received a...
WCTV
Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Death Warrant In 1990 Mall Parking Lot Stabbing Murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant and scheduled a Feb. 23 execution of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, according to documents filed at the Florida Supreme Court.
Execution Set For Florida Man Donald Dillbeck, Cop Killer Who Brutally Stabbed Woman
WCTV
Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools. Updated:...
