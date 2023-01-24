Read full article on original website
Related
trbnews.net
Diana Marcello
VINA, AL – Diana Shewbart Marcello, 72, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her residence. She was a dedicated special education teacher at Red Bay and at Atlantis Academy in Miami, FL and was a member of Burnout Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28,...
trbnews.net
Jean Malone
GOLDEN, MS – Jean Hargett Malone, 96, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Southern Magnolia in Golden, MS. She was born in Golden, MS to Bryan and Odie Patterson Hargett. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church in Belmont, MS. Funeral services will be Thursday,...
Comments / 0