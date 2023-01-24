ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wgxa.tv

Georgia foster-care officials blame 'hoteling' problem on health-care shortfalls

ATLANTA – A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
wgxa.tv

Majority caucus announced their 2023 legislative priorities

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)- Senate leaders at the state capitol took to the steps today to outline their priorities for this legislative session. The majority caucus has a list of things they say they plan on getting done over the next month and a half. The majority caucus says their mission...
wgxa.tv

Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia

ATLANTA – The state commission in charge of Georgia’s medical marijuana program adopted a rules Wednesday for the manufacture and sale of low-THC cannabis oil to patients suffering from a variety of diseases. “We’re all proud to have some rules in place,” Sid Johnson, chairman of the Georgia...
wgxa.tv

You may be just one strong wind away from your last bounce

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We are no strangers to dangerous weather here in Georgia. But Even on a sunny day, danger can be just around the corner. With a strong wind, you and your family could be at risk of flying dozens of feet in the air. What would you...
wgxa.tv

Large, dangerous animals increasingly making their way into Utah neighborhoods

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, which have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
OGDEN, UT
wgxa.tv

19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
MARYLAND STATE

