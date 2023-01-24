Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Governor Brain Kemp held state of the state address in front of the general assembly
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia governor Brian Kemp stood before the general assembly today saying our state has been stronger. It was part of his state of the state address. Governor Kemp's speech focused on economic development, funding education, and fighting crime. "Because of the resilience shown by the people...
wgxa.tv
Governor Brian Kemp declares state of emergency following violent protests in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency following violent protests. On Thursday, Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency to quell protests and ensure the protection and well-being of citizens of the state and its visitors. Gov. Kemp Executive Order 1-26 by ABC15...
wgxa.tv
Georgia foster-care officials blame 'hoteling' problem on health-care shortfalls
ATLANTA – A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
wgxa.tv
Majority caucus announced their 2023 legislative priorities
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)- Senate leaders at the state capitol took to the steps today to outline their priorities for this legislative session. The majority caucus has a list of things they say they plan on getting done over the next month and a half. The majority caucus says their mission...
wgxa.tv
Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia
ATLANTA – The state commission in charge of Georgia’s medical marijuana program adopted a rules Wednesday for the manufacture and sale of low-THC cannabis oil to patients suffering from a variety of diseases. “We’re all proud to have some rules in place,” Sid Johnson, chairman of the Georgia...
wgxa.tv
University leader issues budget warning to representatives due to drop in enrollment
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)- Cutting funding to Georgia’s public colleges and universities is not the solution. That’s what education leaders told lawmakers planning this year’s budget. "That's really going to hurt our smaller institutions and those that are declining in enrollment", says Georgia Public University leader. For the...
wgxa.tv
You may be just one strong wind away from your last bounce
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We are no strangers to dangerous weather here in Georgia. But Even on a sunny day, danger can be just around the corner. With a strong wind, you and your family could be at risk of flying dozens of feet in the air. What would you...
wgxa.tv
Large, dangerous animals increasingly making their way into Utah neighborhoods
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, which have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
wgxa.tv
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
wgxa.tv
Severe Weather brings risk of damaging winds and tornadoes to Middle Georgia
A strong weather system will bring the potential for severe weather once again to Georgia. On Wednesday an on-going area of thunderstorms will bring a damaging wind, tornado, and flash flooding threat to Middle Georgia. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Mid-State area in a level 1 and Level...
Comments / 0