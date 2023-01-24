ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shingle Springs, CA

Man linked to counterfeit pill faces murder charge in Northern California woman’s death

By Molly Jarone
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Nearly a year after a Shingle Springs woman died from a fentanyl-laced counterfeit pill, El Dorado County authorities have arrested a man suspected of selling that pill and charged him with her death.

The suspect, whom the Sheriff’s Office does not name , is identified in jail records as Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, of Elk Grove. He is being held at the El Dorado County Jail.

After the woman’s death in May 2022, the Western El Dorado Narcotics Enforcement Team opened an investigation into the circumstances of her overdose.

“In this incident the victim ingested a counterfeit pill that she believed to be authentic,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “In reality this counterfeit pill contained a lethal amount of fentanyl and the victim died as a result.”

After an “extensive” investigation, detectives arrested Yusuf at his parents’ home on Monday morning. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

“... Furnishing fentanyl can result in murder charges in the event of a death,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix; drugs and firearms found

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
SAN PABLO, CA
FOX40

Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says

(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in Sacramento crime spree that left two women dead identified, remains in hospital

SACRAMENTO — Authorities have named the suspect in a crime spree that resulted in the deaths of two women in the south Sacramento area last week.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as Jonathan Arredondo-Garcia, 22.The sheriff's office said Arredondo-Garcia was behind the wheel last Thursday when he slammed into an SUV on Florin Road. Inside were Stephanie Phan, 49, and another woman. We have not learned her name yet.Investigators said the 22-year-old carjacked the vehicle he was in just moments before the crash and tried to carjack another shortly after. A deputy who was working with an inmate crew nearby chased him down.Arredondo-Garcia suffered minor injuries and has been recovering in a hospital ever since. Though he has not yet been released from the hospital to be booked into jail, he was arraigned while in a hospital bed on Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento sheriff searches for at least one suspect after two teens are shot

RANCHO CORDOVA – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for at least one suspect after two teens were shot at a Rancho Cordova barbershop Tuesday night. At last check, a sheriff spokesperson said one victim is in very critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.For hours, the investigators canvassed the popular Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber off Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard.Without warning, bullets sprayed into the small business plaza. Before deputies arrived at the scene, a man who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the hail of gunfire."Next thing I know, I'm ordering food...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap student

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police need your help identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl, Wednesday. A young female student reported to school officials an unknown man approached her and tried to kidnap her around 3:15 p.m. near Fairfield High School on N Texas Street and Cement Hill Road.
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
TRACY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Man facing murder charges in fentanyl death involving counterfeit pill

A man who El Dorado County sheriff’s narcotics detectives suspect distributed fentanyl that killed a 20-year-old Shingle Springs woman was sitting behind bars Monday night. Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, was taken into custody by county law enforcement at his parent’s home in Elk Grove’s Lakeside community.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase

STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

More than 5,000 narcotic pills and 14 pounds of drugs found during traffic stop in Sacramento

(KTXL) — During an enforcement stop by Sacramento officers on Tuesday several pounds of various drugs and a ghost gun, according to the Sacramento Police Department North Gang Enforcement Team. Officers stopped the vehicle near Arden Fair Mall after spotting several vehicle code violations. – Video above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Homicide investigation underway at Folsom Prison

Folsom State Prison officials are investigating a suspected homicide after an inmate was found dead in his cell early Saturday morning. A Folsom State Prison inmate was killed in an apparent homicide inside of his cell Saturday morning, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. At approximately...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County deputies investigating inmate death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died Monday afternoon. According to a news release, inmates alerted deputies about an unresponsive inmate just before 1 p.m. Deputies found the inmate wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Fire crews arrived and helped resuscitate the inmate, but he died hours later at the hospital.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports

(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

56K+
Followers
734
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy