WTVC
Group works to get STEM-oriented Challenger Center in east Alabama, first in state
Facilitating interests in science, technology, engineering, and math at a younger age is the goal of the proposed Northeast Alabama Challenger Center. A task force made up of people from Etowah County and the counties that surround it is working to make the center a reality. The center would be...
WTVC
Parents raise stink over sewage issue at Whitwell High School Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — In Marion County, several parents have reached out to us with concerns about a sewage issue that happened at Whitwell High School Tuesday. They say the school did not tell parents what was happening. Some students have told us that the sewage issues were handled...
WTVC
Love's Arm Outreach
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An outreach that started back in 2005 is working to empower, engage, and help female survivors of sexual abuse and addiction. Mimi Nikkel is the founder of Love’s Arm and is here to tell us how they’re working toward a better tomorrow. You can visit their website to volunteer time and resources, or just learn more about what they do.
WTVC
No more social media bans based on political views? Tennessee bills target platforms
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants social media platforms to be fined if they ban users based on political views or discriminate against users. HB0682/SB0111 is sponsored by Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro-D36) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson-D11). The bill would designate social media platforms as common carriers and require they obtain certificates from the Tennessee public utilities commission. In essence, the designation would mean social media platforms would move from being a private carrier to public and available for anyone who requests their services.
WTVC
Take a house tour with Kelly Coper Homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we sit down with the one and only Kelly Cooper. She has years of experience helping people getting the home they deserve. See more online here or give her a call at 678-516-2541. We also got to visit...
WTVC
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
WTVC
Tennessee General Assembly could examine switching to digital licenses
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a bill which will examine shifting away from hard copy driver's licenses to digital versions. SB0572/HB0545 calls on the Department of Safety to conduct a study of laws in Tennessee and other states when it comes to creating secure digital license systems. The...
WTVC
Parents concerned about bill that would let SSOs restrain special education students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Current state law only allows SROs in extreme situations to place handcuffs on students with special needs. But that could soon change, with a new Tennessee bill giving that power to other law enforcement officers, raising concerns for parents and even the sheriff in Hamilton County.
WTVC
Chattanooga homeless advocates add more benches, as city returns removed ones
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The removal of park benches in the city was intended to help with homelessness problems and crime in Chattanooga. But, one bench has returned with others to follow after support from a group of residents. City leaders says they are not upset and welcome the return...
WTVC
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brick Universe- Listen up Lego Lovers! The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to transform into a one of a kind experience with Brick Universe. Professional Lego Artist __ is here to tell us all about it and show off some of their work. There’s still time to get your tickets for any of the four times this weekend.
WTVC
Recent rise in bicycle crashes sparks conversation about protecting yourself on the road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a dangerous trend happening in our area: car accidents involving bicyclists. Experts we spoke with Thursday tell us there may be things you can do to lessen your chances of being hit and becoming a part of the statistic. The Dalton Police Department posted on...
WTVC
Changes to Hamilton County substitute teacher pay could finally afford them a day off
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We can all agree being a substitute teacher is a tough job. So what if the ones who watch your child's classroom need a day off?. A new addition to a contract that deals with Hamilton County substitutes is aiming to give them that. "I'm...
WTVC
Hearts and Hisses at the Chattanooga Zoo
The Chattanooga Zoo celebrates Valentine's Day with Hearts and Hisses. The Director of Marketing, Erik Jackson, joins the show with a cute hedgehog!
WTVC
Mayor Wamp proposes reallocation of water treatment funds for various community projects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to reallocate $3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan money from the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) towards what he calls more pressing needs. The money would instead finance various projects throughout the county. The majority of...
WTVC
Georgia Governor declares state of emergency, calls for national guard in wake of protests
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and called upon members of the Georgia national guard in response to recent activist protests of police in Atlanta. Georgia State of Emergency 01.26.23. by WTVC on Scribd. According to WSB-TV, a peaceful protest turned violent...
WTVC
Urban Air employee accused of propositioning woman's underage daughter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The mother of the victim of the of the incident at Urban Air says Claude Finch is arrested in connection to her daughters case. He is charged with Solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery. The mom says Finch took her daughter to an...
WTVC
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
WTVC
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
WTVC
What local veterans need to understand about the PACT Act
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — The PACT Act was signed into law in August 2021 and helps veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxins. This is a giant piece of legislation. It's the biggest expansion of veterans benefits in decades and will mark a giant expansion for hiring in the VA in both the medical and benefits administrations.
WTVC
Driver shortage at First Student leads to 241 uncovered bus routes as contract looms
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s something that most parents would like to be easy: getting your child home from school. But according to recent documents we obtained from Hamilton County Schools, we discovered that over 200 first student bus routes were incomplete since October. A problem for HCS...
