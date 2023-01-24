ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Love's Arm Outreach

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An outreach that started back in 2005 is working to empower, engage, and help female survivors of sexual abuse and addiction. Mimi Nikkel is the founder of Love’s Arm and is here to tell us how they’re working toward a better tomorrow. You can visit their website to volunteer time and resources, or just learn more about what they do.
No more social media bans based on political views? Tennessee bills target platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants social media platforms to be fined if they ban users based on political views or discriminate against users. HB0682/SB0111 is sponsored by Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro-D36) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson-D11). The bill would designate social media platforms as common carriers and require they obtain certificates from the Tennessee public utilities commission. In essence, the designation would mean social media platforms would move from being a private carrier to public and available for anyone who requests their services.
Take a house tour with Kelly Coper Homes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we sit down with the one and only Kelly Cooper. She has years of experience helping people getting the home they deserve. See more online here or give her a call at 678-516-2541. We also got to visit...
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
Tennessee General Assembly could examine switching to digital licenses

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a bill which will examine shifting away from hard copy driver's licenses to digital versions. SB0572/HB0545 calls on the Department of Safety to conduct a study of laws in Tennessee and other states when it comes to creating secure digital license systems. The...
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brick Universe- Listen up Lego Lovers! The Chattanooga Convention Center is about to transform into a one of a kind experience with Brick Universe. Professional Lego Artist __ is here to tell us all about it and show off some of their work. There’s still time to get your tickets for any of the four times this weekend.
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
What local veterans need to understand about the PACT Act

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — The PACT Act was signed into law in August 2021 and helps veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxins. This is a giant piece of legislation. It's the biggest expansion of veterans benefits in decades and will mark a giant expansion for hiring in the VA in both the medical and benefits administrations.
