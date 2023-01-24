Panic! at the Disco is telling fans, “if you love me, let me go.”. After 19 years, the emo-pop band from Las Vegas musician Brendon Urie announced that they’ll be “no more” as Urie prepares to welcome his first child with his wife Sarah. “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin ... I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” Urie shared on the band’s official Instagram page on Jan. 24.

