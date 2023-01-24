Read full article on original website
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Bustle
The Bachelor’s Greer Blitzer Apologized For “Uneducated, Ignorant” Past Tweets
In her Bachelor Season 27 contestant bio, Greer Blitzer said she’s “not afraid to speak her mind,” but words have consequences. Months before she made her debut in the Jan. 23 premiere, the 24-year-old Houston, Texas native had already come under fire for her past social media activity. On Oct. 1, a Reddit user posted screenshots of several of Greer’s tweets from 2016 in which she defended photos of a fellow white high school student in blackface while wearing a Tupac t-shirt. Other resurfaced screengrabs in the same thread also showed that the medical sales rep, who now lives in New York City, supported Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential bid.
Bustle
All The Clues Clint & Gina Aren’t Still Together After MAFS Season 16
When Married at First Sight Season 16 cast member Gina Micheletti moved into her high-rise condo in downtown Nashville, she predicted that she’d meet her husband there. The 35-year-old salon owner wasn’t too far off, either: On the Lifetime reality dating series, she learned that her match, Clint Webb, lived in the same building, and they might have even talked to each other in the elevator. Though they got married on MAFS, it remains to be seen if Clint and Gina are still together — but the clues aren’t exactly promising.
Bustle
What Really Happened Between Lea Michele & Sadie Sink On The Tonight Show
A recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has got fans talking, with some viewers claiming they witnessed Glee’s Lea Michele nicking fellow actor Sadie Sink’s spot on camera ahead of playing a game of charades. The two actors appeared as guests on the chat show, and took part in a round of the mime-based parlour game. Jimmy and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter (aka. Black Thought) both acted as captains, introducing their team-mates.
msn.com
The Solution To The Taylor Kinney Problem On Chicago Fire Is Obvious
"Chicago Fire" has been a prime component of NBC's programming for the better part of a decade now. It's also spawned numerous spinoffs set within the same TV universe, namely "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice," although that last one only lasted a single season. Suffice it to say, NBC is very happy to be in the "One Chicago" business, but a recent development threatens to upend the cornerstone of the franchise.
Bustle
Zach Gilford Admits He Forgot Taylor Swift's Name When He Starred In Her Music Video
Today, most actors would give anything for a chance to star in a Taylor Swift music video — but 11 years ago, one of her co-stars barely even knew who she was. On Jan. 24, Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford revealed on the LadyGang podcast that he couldn’t remember Swift’s name while working on her “Ours” video in late 2011.
Bustle
Blake Lively Debuts Red Hair For The It Ends With Us Film Adaptation
Whether or not you’re a mainstay on BookTok (anyone else?), you’ve likely heard of, or already read, the well-loved novel It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. What’s more, countless celebs like Kylie Jenner have shared their love for the book on Instagram, and it even made an impromptu appearance on an episode of The Kardashians, with Kendall Jenner buried in her copy while getting glammed in the makeup chair.
Bustle
Love Island Tanyel's Latex Versace Dress Was Gifted By A Former Islander
On Jan. 25, the current batch of contestants partied it up at a ‘90s themed bash in the Love Island villa, soundtracked by bangers of the era like Black Box’s house classic “Ride on Time.” Rising to the occasion, the entire gang donned double denim, diamante sunnies, and bucket hats, while Tanyel rocked up in an eye-catching, and strangely familiar dress. If her pastel-blue Versace number has just conjured up a strong sense of deja vu, you’re on the right track already; it used to belong to former Islander Tasha. That’s right, the 2022 contestant made somewhat of a return to the villa via the wardrobe department.
Bustle
Attention Millennials, Italian Charm Bracelets Are Officially Back
Look, a lot of shocking things happen on Love Island. Contestants get raunchy under night-vision cameras; Prince Harry’s ex shows up; brutal betrayals lead to blistering breakups; important matters of geopolitics are discussed (read: when Hayley Hughes from Season 4 asked, “Does Brexit mean we won’t have any trees?”). Still, nothing prepared me for the Season 9 premiere, when Anna-May Robey arrived at the villa wearing a stack of Italian charm bracelets circa 1999.
Bustle
Everything To Know About The 2023 Grammy Awards
Music’s biggest night may have to go on without music’s biggest superstars. The 65th Grammy Awards will air Feb. 5, and a slew of A-list performers are set to grace the stage. But if new reports are any indication, some of the most notable nominees and frequent Grammy attendees may not even attend the ceremony, let alone perform onstage.
Bustle
Love Is Blind’s Natalie Claims Shayne Signed Up For Perfect Match While They Were “Still Together”
Love Is Blind Season 2 exes Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen haven’t seen eye to eye much since their would-be wedding on the Netflix reality series. Despite their onscreen split, the pair reconciled after cameras stopped rolling in June 2021, ultimately giving their relationship several more tries. The reality TV stars have different memories of their dating timeline, and that’s especially evident now that Netflix announced Shayne’s casting on Perfect Match, the streamer’s upcoming new crossover Bachelor in Paradise-style dating series, which premieres on Feb. 14.
Bustle
The Internet Is Having A Field Day With Kylie Jenner's Lion Head Dress
Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner wore a gown adorned with a massive, incredibly life-like lion head for Schiaparelli’s Paris Couture Week show. Naturally, the internet can’t stop talking about it. The outrageous dress is a brand-new creation from Schiaparelli’s latest couture collection that premiered on the runway (on...
Bustle
Twitter Can't Believe The Madonna Biopic Is Scrapped
It seems like playing Madonna in a biopic — directed by the Queen of Pop herself — is the role of a lifetime. Even if the audition process entails a grueling boot camp. The 64-year-old icon announced the project in 2020. “No one’s going to tell my story, but me,” she explained on her site, especially not “misogynistic men.”
Bustle
Austin Butler Confirms Vanessa Hudgens Pushed Him To Do Elvis
From his slick-backed hair to his hip thrusts while performing “Hound Dog,” Austin Butler completely morphed into Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic. Not to mention the buzzy accent that he still has and may have “forever.” It’s the performance of a lifetime for the Nickelodeon and Disney alum, for which he already bagged a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination. And apparently, the idea to play the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll came from a mystery “friend,” whom many believe to be Butler’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. Butler hasn’t confirmed this theory — until now.
Bustle
Twitter Is Panicking Over Panic! At The Disco Breaking Up
Panic! at the Disco is telling fans, “if you love me, let me go.”. After 19 years, the emo-pop band from Las Vegas musician Brendon Urie announced that they’ll be “no more” as Urie prepares to welcome his first child with his wife Sarah. “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin ... I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” Urie shared on the band’s official Instagram page on Jan. 24.
Bustle
Abbott Elementary
As fans of Nancy Meyers’ The Parent Trap will recall, the beloved character of Chessy (played by Lisa Ann Walter) remains a firm favourite among fans of the 1998 remake. Nowadays, Walter is better known as Melissa Schemmenti in the ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, and during one Season 2 episode of the Golden Globe-winning sitcom, fans may have noticed a Parent Trap Easter egg orchestrated by Walter herself.
Bustle
Annie Rauwerda Finds Treasure In The Depths Of Wikipedia
Annie Rauwerda has always been good at the internet — or at least since fifth grade, when she first obtained a personal email address. The posting wunderkind made her own chain emails, and became something of an influencer on Google Buzz (RIP), which, for reasons unclear, was the platform of choice circa 2011 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “I remember making a lot of parodies of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday,’” Rauwerda tells Bustle. “I think that’s when I started becoming a quote-unquote creator.” It all seemed to come to a head during her time at the University of Michigan, when she Instagrammed her way into an ambassador position with Outdoor Voices.
Bustle
Harry Styles Just Split His Pants In Jennifer Aniston’s Face
Following a brief Christmas hiatus, Harry Styles resumed the U.S. leg of his Love On Tour to a sold-out crowd in Inglewood, California. However, along with some show-stopping performances of the singer’s biggest hits, fans at the Kai Forum on Jan. 26 were also witness to a major on-stage wardrobe malfunction.
