rentonreporter.com
Editorial: The power of limiting food waste in state landfills
A new state law intends to limit the food waste and organic material going into landfills, and at the same time encourage more use of food for the purpose intended: fueling our bodies. A recent survey of what state residents send into landfills found that nearly one-fourth — 23 percent...
rentonreporter.com
Renton leaders celebrate Lunar New Year
Before the Jan. 24 Renton City Council meeting, Renton City Council members and Renton community members joined in celebrating the Lunar New Year with a lion dance and proclamation. “We were honored to host this recognition and celebration of Asian culture. As one of the most significant holidays in greater...
rentonreporter.com
Letters to the Editor: Hate has no home here in Renton
I wholeheartedly agree with the sentiments expressed by Carol Oppen and Howard Anshell in their letters published in your Jan. 19 edition. I hope that the people who took exception to the articles on Wiccans celebrating the Winter Solstice and the Drag Queen Story Time will learn that their narrow views are not shared by many of us, and that they consider opening their hearts to good people with beliefs and practices unlike their own.
rentonreporter.com
Renton community members want to raise the minimum wage
Community advocates and leaders are pushing to raise the minimum wage in Renton. This November, Renton voters may get to decide whether or not to raise the minimum wage to match Tukwila’s minimum wage, which is at almost $19 an hour for 2023. On Jan. 18, Raise the Wage...
rentonreporter.com
King County’s new prosecuting attorney announces task force units
King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion announced on Jan. 24 some of the first policy and practice changes of her administration, including the establishment of several specialized units and task forces focused on addressing what the newly sworn-in prosecuting attorney is calling some of “King County’s greatest areas of concern.”
rentonreporter.com
Renton School Board seeks applicants to fill vacancy
The Renton School District Board of Directors is soliciting letters of interest from applicants to represent District No. 4, which encompasses the central portion of the school district. The position is vacant due to the resignation of Director Gloria Hodge, effective late January 2023. Here is Hodge’s statement published on...
rentonreporter.com
Senior pickleball league kicks off Feb. 9
Seniors in Renton can show what they’re made of by signing up for the city’s senior pickleball league by Feb. 9. From noon to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, co-ed pickleball teams — with players ages 50 to 99 — will play at the Renton Community Center in the Renton Parks and Recreation indoor senior pickleball doubles league.
