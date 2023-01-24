I wholeheartedly agree with the sentiments expressed by Carol Oppen and Howard Anshell in their letters published in your Jan. 19 edition. I hope that the people who took exception to the articles on Wiccans celebrating the Winter Solstice and the Drag Queen Story Time will learn that their narrow views are not shared by many of us, and that they consider opening their hearts to good people with beliefs and practices unlike their own.

RENTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO