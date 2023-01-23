Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Related
$57 million Academic Support Center project underway in Hays CISD
The Hays CISD central office, located at 21003 I-35, Kyle, will undergo renovations and construction to accommodate the district's growth. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit Jan. 24 for the construction of the new Hays CISD Academic Support Center, which will be located next to the central office at 21003 I-35, Kyle. The growth in enrollment in HCISD is also reflected in the growth of district employees, who will benefit from this new facility as faculty are spread throughout multiple buildings and campuses.
Leander ISD advisory committee recommends board call May bond election
The Leander ISD Citizens' Facility Advisory Committee recommended Jan. 27 the district’s board of trustees call a May bond election. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee recommended Jan. 27 the district’s board of trustees call a May bond election. The bond advisory committee,...
Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts retires from Cedar Park after 31 years
Sam Roberts has worked on a variety of projects over the course of his 31 years with Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park announced the retirement of Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts after 31 years of service at the Jan. 26 council meeting. “[Roberts’] impact on...
Hays County Commissioners to discuss salary increases, fentanyl outreach Jan. 31
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to discuss and vote on multiple agreements to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding on Jan. 31. The court received various presentations Jan. 17 from Ardurra...
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
Increase to E. coli testing fees greenlit by Round Rock officials
Water sample testing costs at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory will see some increases following actions of the City Council. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Water sample testing costs at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory will see some increases following actions of the City Council. City...
Comal ISD board of trustees reviews recommended May bond
The proposed bond is just over $608.2 million and will not cause an increase in the tax rate, according to Comal ISD. (Community Impact file photo) Accommodating for future growth, improvements to athletic facilities and technology upgrades have been represented to make up the three propositions Comal ISD will have on the May ballot.
Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail
A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
Dripping Springs ISD accepts behavioral health funds from Hays County
Hays County received funds from the Behavioral Health for Schools Grant through the American Rescue Plan Act. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) During a regular board meeting Jan. 23, the Dripping Springs ISD school board approved a social service funding agreement with Hays County for mental health services. Hays County received funds...
Residential development at East Austin tank farm property under review
A rezoning request for a property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard could bring housing to the property located on the former East Austin tank farm site. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A rezoning request for property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard was placed on hold Jan. 24 following debate over...
Speed zone updates for section of E. Main St., Old Settler's Park in Round Rock approved
T.C. Oates Lane, Whitlow Way, Sports Capital Crossing and a portion of East Main Street will see some new signage coming their way to guide drivers. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) T.C. Oates Lane, Whitlow Way, Sports Capital Crossing and a portion of East Main Street will see some new signage coming...
Bee Cave City Council selects option for Hamilton Pool Road extension, amends thoroughfare plan
Bee Cave City Council members amended the thoroughfare plan during a packed special council meeting Jan. 25. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council members voted to accept the results of the Rodriguez Transportation Group study for the Hamilton Pool Road extension and instructed staff to amend the thoroughfare plan to be consistent with option two of the study during a special council meeting Jan. 25.
CTRMA projects across Austin on track for completion for 183 North, MoPac
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority board received a quarterly update about four road projects in Austin on Jan. 25 at the Mobility Authority office on I-35. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Updates from the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority’s key highway projects in Austin show construction work is generally on track...
New Braunfels plans for future water use
The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown
Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
AISD trustees start $42K search for next superintendent
The AISD board of trustees approved hiring GR Recruiting to search for the next superintendent in a vote of eight in favor and District 2 Trustee Ofelia Zapata abstaining. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) During a Jan. 26 meeting, the Austin ISD board of trustees approved executive search firm GR Recruiting for...
Pflugerville updates drought contingency plan with year-round restrictions
Pflugerville City Council approved the new drought contingency plan on Jan. 24 after holding a public hearing Jan. 10. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville has a new plan for managing water shortages following Pflugerville City Council's approval of an updated drought contingency plan. Council voted to adopt the updated...
Harmony Public Schools to build two Georgetown campuses
Harmony Public Schools will build two Georgetown campuses, an elementary school and a high school. (Rendering courtesy Harmony Public Schools) Following the purchase of 28 acres located off Blue Ridge Drive, Harmony Public Schools is expected to begin construction on an elementary school campus in April. The elementary school is...
Dripping Springs ISD begins planning budget with proposed 3% pay increase
The board of trustees discussed the 2023-24 budgetJan. 23. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) During a regular board meeting Jan. 23, the Dripping Springs ISD school board shared its 2023-24 budget assumptions and parameters—or the numbers it is using during the budget planning process. The trustees approved the assumption, which includes...
Austin and San Antonio inch closer to metroplex status & a toast to Hill Country wines
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Jan. 27 edition of the Austin Breakdown podcast celebrates a year of episodes and shares an important announcement. Community Impact reporter Zara Flores discusses the likelihood that Austin and San Antonio will form a metroplex in the vein of Dallas-Fort Worth. Reporter Elle Bent gives a rundown of the Hill Country wine scene and shares a toast to the podcast's one-year anniversary.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0