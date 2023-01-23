ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, TX

Community Impact Austin

$57 million Academic Support Center project underway in Hays CISD

The Hays CISD central office, located at 21003 I-35, Kyle, will undergo renovations and construction to accommodate the district's growth. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit Jan. 24 for the construction of the new Hays CISD Academic Support Center, which will be located next to the central office at 21003 I-35, Kyle. The growth in enrollment in HCISD is also reflected in the growth of district employees, who will benefit from this new facility as faculty are spread throughout multiple buildings and campuses.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail

A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave City Council selects option for Hamilton Pool Road extension, amends thoroughfare plan

Bee Cave City Council members amended the thoroughfare plan during a packed special council meeting Jan. 25. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council members voted to accept the results of the Rodriguez Transportation Group study for the Hamilton Pool Road extension and instructed staff to amend the thoroughfare plan to be consistent with option two of the study during a special council meeting Jan. 25.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels plans for future water use

The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown

Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin and San Antonio inch closer to metroplex status & a toast to Hill Country wines

Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Jan. 27 edition of the Austin Breakdown podcast celebrates a year of episodes and shares an important announcement. Community Impact reporter Zara Flores discusses the likelihood that Austin and San Antonio will form a metroplex in the vein of Dallas-Fort Worth. Reporter Elle Bent gives a rundown of the Hill Country wine scene and shares a toast to the podcast's one-year anniversary.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
