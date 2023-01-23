The Hays CISD central office, located at 21003 I-35, Kyle, will undergo renovations and construction to accommodate the district's growth. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use permit Jan. 24 for the construction of the new Hays CISD Academic Support Center, which will be located next to the central office at 21003 I-35, Kyle. The growth in enrollment in HCISD is also reflected in the growth of district employees, who will benefit from this new facility as faculty are spread throughout multiple buildings and campuses.

KYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO