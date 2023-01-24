‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank Jugging” victim

Lorena, Tx (FOX44) – An 85-year-old man is being held in the McLennan County Jail. He is accused of shooting his own son at a residence near Lorena on Tuesday. Bond has been set at $300,000 for J.D. Mooneyham on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An arrest affidavit stated that McLennan County deputies were sent to a home in the 500 block of Casa del Rancho, near Lorena, just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting. A man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

LORENA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO