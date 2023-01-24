‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police gives tips on how you can avoid being a “Bank Jugging” victim

Read full article on original website
KWTX
Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after pleading guilty to firing weapon at Falls County deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannon, 24, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to firing a weapon at a Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 18, 2022, has been transferred to the McLennan County Jail to answer charges in a deadly corner store shooting. A McLennan County grand jury...
fox44news.com
Building damaged in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Temple shooting results in damage to one building. Temple Police officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. No injuries have been reported, but a building was hit by a bullet.
KWTX
Early morning shooting leaves building damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
KWTX
Temple police investigating first murder of 2023
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The victim in a shooting on Jan. 25, identified by Temple police as as 27-year-old Michael Powell, has died and the case is now being investigated as the first murder of 2023. Police said the suspect , 30-year-old Donovan Alsum, is in custody but did not...
KWTX
Waco man sentenced to prison for firing weapon at deputy indicted on murder charge in deadly corner store shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in McLennan County indicted Eddie Bohannon, 24, on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Curtis Joe Freeman on Jan. 16, 2022, a court document obtained by KWTX states. KWTX also confirmed Bohannon had recently been sentenced to 35 years in prison...
KWTX
Reckless driver blamed for collisions and lane closures on I-35 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a series of collisions on I-35 blamed on a “reckless driver.”. At about 7 p.m. Thursday evening, police were asking drivers to stay away from Exit 304 on I-35 South. “A driver, who is now in police custody, was driving recklessly and hit multiple drivers on the interstate,” police said in a Facebook post.
KWTX
Law enforcement groups renew effort to block parole for man who killed Waco Police Sgt. Roger Barrett in 1976
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Area law enforcement groups are renewing a decades-old campaign in an effort to block the parole of a former Waco man who killed Waco Police Department Sgt. Roger Barrett and a Kansas man in 1976. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has rejected Thelette Brandon’s...
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KWTX
Sheriff Parnell McNamara appoints Capt. Steve January as his new chief deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara announced Thursday he has named Capt. Steve January his new chief deputy. January, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, replaces former Chief Deputy David Kilcrease, 64, who announced his retirement on Monday, saying he needed to step down to concentrate on health issues.
KWTX
DPS identifies three killed in fiery wreck during pursuit in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three people killed in a fiery crash during a pursuit in Milam County as Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19; Malik Ezekiel Thomas, 21; and Davarius Travon Bynaum, 20, all of Cameron, Texas. DPS said a 2015 Dodge Challenger...
CBS Austin
3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash
MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in morning shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 3800 block of South 31 Street. According to police, a man was shot and transported to the hospital with...
KWTX
Possible explosive device found by police after accident in Lacy Lakeview
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office took possession of a possible explosive device found Tuesday afternoon in Lacy Lakeview. Officers were called to a single vehicle accident on Jan. 24 in the 1100 block of E. Crest Dr. According to officers, while working that accident,...
fox44news.com
Man accused of shooting his son near Lorena
Lorena, Tx (FOX44) – An 85-year-old man is being held in the McLennan County Jail. He is accused of shooting his own son at a residence near Lorena on Tuesday. Bond has been set at $300,000 for J.D. Mooneyham on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An arrest affidavit stated that McLennan County deputies were sent to a home in the 500 block of Casa del Rancho, near Lorena, just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting. A man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
KWTX
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office loses chief deputy to retirement
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A week after announcing his bid for a third term in office, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara finds himself in the market for a new chief deputy with the retirement of David Kilcrease. Kilcrease, 64, said Wednesday that he and McNamara have been discussing his impending...
fox44news.com
Temple shooting now a homicide investigation
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim of a shooting that took place on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries. Temple Police have identified him as 27-year-old Michael Powell. This is now considered 2023’s first murder case in Temple. Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at...
CBS Austin
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill officer seeking more answers into son's death
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill Police Officer last week is demanding transparency from the investigation. The shooting happened near a home on FM 1869—just west of Highway 183 in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Sheriff’s...
KWTX
Baylor University police increasing patrols as Waco police investigate assault near campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is increasing patrols around campus after it was notified by the Waco Police Department of an off-campus assault in the 1900 Block of S. 9th Street. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. “The victim was approached...
KWTX
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
