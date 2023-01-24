ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
Audit finds LSU overpaid Brian Kelly $1 million in his first year as coach

BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was overpaid by $1,001,368 in supplemental pay during the 2022 season, according to the annual LSU Athletics audit conducted by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. According to the report released Wednesday, the overpayments were made as double payments in May and June...
BRPD chief calls for peace as nation braces for release of police video in high-profile Tennessee murder case

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released a statement Friday in anticipation of the video's release in the Tyre Nichols case. Read the full statement here:. "As you may know, five officers of the Memphis Police Department were terminated and subsequently charged with murder for their actions, and inactions, involving the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. It is anticipated that the video of the encounter with Mr. Nichols will be released soon. Due to the nature of the video’s contents, there is significant concern that it may spark responses outside of the Memphis area.
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
I-10 widening project faces opposition from community

BATON ROUGE - A multi-year project to widen a portion of I-10 will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and more importantly, their time. “150,000 vehicles will not have a place to go. We’ve been waiting for a traffic management plan from DOTD for about six years and they still haven’t produced one to this day,” said Coleman Brown, the EBR Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee.
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC

BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the nation's capital. The airline said it will fly to Reagan National Airport, using a 76-seat regional jet that offers first class, premium and economy seating.
Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Ascension Parish expires Thursday

ST. AMANT - $50,000 could go completely unclaimed—a winning Powerball ticket sold in Ascension Parish in July 2022 expires Thursday. The numbers for the July 30 drawing were 04-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball number was 12. The winning ticket matched four of the numbers and the Powerball number, but no one has claimed it just yet.
Thursday PM Forecast: two chilly nights ahead

The next two nights will be chilly. Clouds will increase over the weekend with rain set to return. Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and calm winds will lead to the coldest temperature of the 7-Day Forecast overnight. Many lows will end up close to freezing, especially north of Baton Rouge and the I-12 corridor. The current forecast for the city is 33 degrees. Obviously, that is close enough that you may want to make light freeze preparations on any sensitive outdoor plants. Expect plenty of sunshine into Friday afternoon although a few high clouds may join the mix late. Expect highs in the upper 50s.
Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Three of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from law enforcement custody. Jail records showed that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by Wednesday morning. Carver was held on a $50,000 bond, and Lee was held on a $75,000 bond. Both were booked Monday as principals to third-degree rape.
