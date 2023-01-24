The next two nights will be chilly. Clouds will increase over the weekend with rain set to return. Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and calm winds will lead to the coldest temperature of the 7-Day Forecast overnight. Many lows will end up close to freezing, especially north of Baton Rouge and the I-12 corridor. The current forecast for the city is 33 degrees. Obviously, that is close enough that you may want to make light freeze preparations on any sensitive outdoor plants. Expect plenty of sunshine into Friday afternoon although a few high clouds may join the mix late. Expect highs in the upper 50s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO