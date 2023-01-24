Read full article on original website
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
LSU basketball loses 7th straight after Arkansas beats the Tigers 60-40
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU basketball team continued to struggle to score Tuesday night, as the team lost their 7th straight game. Arkansas held the Tigers to only 26 percent shooting in the Razorbacks 60-40 win. No player on LSU's team scored in double figures. KJ Williams lead the Tigers with...
Audit finds LSU overpaid Brian Kelly $1 million in his first year as coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was overpaid by $1,001,368 in supplemental pay during the 2022 season, according to the annual LSU Athletics audit conducted by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. According to the report released Wednesday, the overpayments were made as double payments in May and June...
WATCH: Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks rape investigation hold news conference
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing the suspects accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks before her death held a news conference Friday to discuss the case. You can watch it in full below.
BRPD chief calls for peace as nation braces for release of police video in high-profile Tennessee murder case
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released a statement Friday in anticipation of the video's release in the Tyre Nichols case. Read the full statement here:. "As you may know, five officers of the Memphis Police Department were terminated and subsequently charged with murder for their actions, and inactions, involving the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. It is anticipated that the video of the encounter with Mr. Nichols will be released soon. Due to the nature of the video’s contents, there is significant concern that it may spark responses outside of the Memphis area.
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish. The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also...
Tigerland bar loses license, under scrutiny after LSU student died following night of underage drinking
BATON ROUGE - State regulators are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar where a 19-year-old LSU student was reportedly drinking just hours before investigators say she was sexually assaulted and then fatally struck by a car. The move comes less than 24 hours after WBRZ first reported that...
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
Louisiana Arbor Day aims to preserve native forestry and help urban neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE - Saturday, the city will ring in the state's Arbor Day. For the Burden Botanical Gardens, it means more than giving away greenery; Louisiana Arbor Day means promoting a healthy and happy environment for urban living. "It's the third Friday in January every year," said the Director of...
I-10 widening project faces opposition from community
BATON ROUGE - A multi-year project to widen a portion of I-10 will cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and more importantly, their time. “150,000 vehicles will not have a place to go. We’ve been waiting for a traffic management plan from DOTD for about six years and they still haven’t produced one to this day,” said Coleman Brown, the EBR Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee.
Where can you see the Southern University Human Jukebox perform this Carnival season?
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Human Jukebox has announced its performance schedule for the 2023 carnival season. See the band's schedule and which parades they'll be marching in below.
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC
BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the nation's capital. The airline said it will fly to Reagan National Airport, using a 76-seat regional jet that offers first class, premium and economy seating.
Police: 8 arrested in Gonzales after police chase; suspects linked to manhunt in Mississippi
GONZALES - Eight people were takin into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for suspects who allegedly shot a law enforcement officer in Mississippi ended up in Ascension Parish. Friday, Gonzales police released the following statement:. This morning, Detectives from the Gonzales Police Department and Gulfport Police Department continue their...
Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Ascension Parish expires Thursday
ST. AMANT - $50,000 could go completely unclaimed—a winning Powerball ticket sold in Ascension Parish in July 2022 expires Thursday. The numbers for the July 30 drawing were 04-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball number was 12. The winning ticket matched four of the numbers and the Powerball number, but no one has claimed it just yet.
After liquor license for Reggie's bar revoked, many wonder if anything else can be done to stop underaged drinking
BATON ROUGE- The doors to Reggie's were closed Tuesday evening, and it's not clear how long they will stay that way. The State Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued an emergency suspension of the Tigerland bar's liquor license earlier in the day. The penalties came after the arrest of...
Thursday PM Forecast: two chilly nights ahead
The next two nights will be chilly. Clouds will increase over the weekend with rain set to return. Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and calm winds will lead to the coldest temperature of the 7-Day Forecast overnight. Many lows will end up close to freezing, especially north of Baton Rouge and the I-12 corridor. The current forecast for the city is 33 degrees. Obviously, that is close enough that you may want to make light freeze preparations on any sensitive outdoor plants. Expect plenty of sunshine into Friday afternoon although a few high clouds may join the mix late. Expect highs in the upper 50s.
Two Pointe Coupee Parish schools to remain closed Thursday due to loss of electricity
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Public schools are closed on Wednesday, January 25 in Pointe Coupee Parish after severe storms affected the area Tuesday night. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said early Wednesday that the public schools would be closed. Iberville Parish also shut down schools Wednesday after several schools lost...
Three suspects arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation bond out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Three of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from law enforcement custody. Jail records showed that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by Wednesday morning. Carver was held on a $50,000 bond, and Lee was held on a $75,000 bond. Both were booked Monday as principals to third-degree rape.
