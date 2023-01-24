New memorial in Fernandina Beach honors Pearl Harbor survivor

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor has been honored in Fernandina Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Richard “Dick” Henry had a memorial bench installed and named after him in Central Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Henry passed away at 101 years old on May 18, 2021, but his legacy lives on in his community and in the lives of his fellow brothers and sisters who served.

The Wounded Warrior Project and the Veterans Council of Nassau County were both involved in the memorial for Henry.

After retiring as chief fire control man in the Navy, Henry spent another 18 years in civil service at the Naval Air Rocket Test Station in Lake Denmark, New Jersey. left Wounded Warrior Project a generous legacy gift that helps ensure injured warriors can continue to benefit from the free programs and services that support their physical and mental well-being and help them transi tion successfully from military to civilian life.”

Henry served in the Navy for 20 years. He was aboard the USS Helena during the attack on Pearl Harbor in WWII.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After retiring as chief fire controlman in the Navy, Henry spent another 18 years in civil service at the Naval Air Rocket Test Station in Lake Denmark, New Jersey.