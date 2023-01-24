ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle gets summer wooden-bat league team

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
 3 days ago

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Albemarle will soon be the home to a wooden-bat collegiate baseball team.

According to a press release, the Albemarle City Council has approved an agreement for the team to play its games at Don Montgomery Park beginning this summer.

Sullimak Entertainment, LLC, which also owns and operates the Carolina Disco Turkeys in Winston-Salem, will operate the new Albemarle ball club. The owner said the name of the Albemarle franchise would come out later this month.

Persons appearing in the attached photos: back row from left to right – Councilman Dr. Chris Bramlett, Councilman Dexter Townsend, Councilman Bill Aldridge, Councilman David Hunt, Councilman Benton Dry, Councilman Chris Whitley. Front row from left to right – Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Sue Hall, Mayor Ronnie Michael, Albemarle Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Kiser, President of Sullimak Entertainment, LLC, Greg Sullivan.

As part of the agreement with the city and the ball club, Don Montgomery Park will be getting updates, including tabletop and picnic seating additions, a new sound system, updates to the bathroom and concession areas, additional fencing, and more.

Carolina Disco Turkeys have played teams like the Statesville Owls, Catawba Valley Stars, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms, Martinsville Mustangs, and others.

