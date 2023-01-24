ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WGAL

Police incident in York County

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police search for missing person in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg, Dauphin County are searching for a missing man. Juan Montanez-Aponte, a 46-year-old Hispanic male, has not been seen since Jan. 12. Anyone with information regarding Montanez-Aponte is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

2-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, the crash happened at the intersection of Delta and Bridgton roads in Lower Chanceford Township at 1:52 p.m. The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the incident...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Shooting in Lancaster

(Lancaster, PA) - Investigators are looking for tips from the public about a shooting and assault Thursday night in Lancaster. No victim information has been available in the incident that happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police say they don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is urged to call Lancaster Police.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 reopens after vehicle fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down part of Route 30 Friday morning in Lancaster County. Route 30 eastbound was shut down between the exits for Prospect Road and Mountville. There were major delays for the morning commute. The scene has been cleared and traffic is returning...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Suspected shoplifter leads police on car chase through crowded store parking lots in Cumberland County

Police arrested two people after an intense car chase at a popular shopping area in Silver Spring Township Tuesday night. The incident began shortly after 6:18 p.m. when police arrived at the Target parking lot located at 6416 Carlisle Pike to investigate an “active theft.” An employee reported a man had fled with two pricey vacuum cleaners and hopped into a van in the parking lot, according to court records. Together, the vacuum cleaners were worth about $800.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to shooting in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting at the 500 block of N. Franklin Street in Lancaster City at the McDonald's near McCaskey High School. According to Lancaster Dispatch, the shooting occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. following a varsity basketball game. Police secured the area with tape, as...
PennLive.com

2 dead in central Pa. crash: police

Two people involved in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon have died, according to state police. First responders were called just before 2 p.m. to the intersection of Delta and Bridgeton roads, Lower Chanceford Township, for a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. Police did not say how many people were...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy