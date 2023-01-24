Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
WGAL
Police search for missing person in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg, Dauphin County are searching for a missing man. Juan Montanez-Aponte, a 46-year-old Hispanic male, has not been seen since Jan. 12. Anyone with information regarding Montanez-Aponte is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
WGAL
Man taken into custody after skipping out on trial in Cumberland County
A man who skipped out on the last day of his trial in Cumberland County is now in custody. The district attorney said Joel Kent, 33, was arrested on Thursday in Perry County. Kent didn't show up for the second day of his trial, according to the district attorney. Even...
FOX43.com
'Critical incident' in York County, coroner responds
According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, officers responded to an address on Loman Avenue for the incident. The scene is now clear.
FOX43.com
Police identify 3 people found dead on ground outside York County home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26: Police have revealed that they initially responded to the 2000 block of Loman Avenue around 11:15 a.m. to perform a welfare check after a neighbor called 911. Officers say that when they arrived, they found James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release statement about incident in York County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home on Thursday afternoon in York County. PSP Troop J said they received a call from a man saying his neighbor on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue in East Hopewell Township had pointed a gun at him. Troopers responded to the...
Family Found Dead In Backyard, York Co. Authorities Say: UPDATE
A family of three was found dead in a backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. Two coroners were requested to the Loman Avenue near the intersection of Derry Road and Thelon Drive in West Manchester Township at 11:17 a.m. according to York County Emergency Management.
WGAL
2-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, the crash happened at the intersection of Delta and Bridgton roads in Lower Chanceford Township at 1:52 p.m. The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the incident...
3 dead in ‘critical incident’ at central Pa. home: officials
Three people were found dead at a York County home on Wednesday morning, the county coroner told multiple news outlets. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what they called a “critical incident.”. The coroner’s...
Family Dies In Murder-Suicide Pact In West Manchester Twp. Backyard: Coroner
A family of three was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in their backyard in York County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, authorities say. James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub, 59, and Morgan E. Daub, 26 of 2098 Loman Avenue, were identified as the people found dead, according to an update…
iheart.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Lancaster
(Lancaster, PA) - Investigators are looking for tips from the public about a shooting and assault Thursday night in Lancaster. No victim information has been available in the incident that happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police say they don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is urged to call Lancaster Police.
State Police: Two pronounced dead at scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 26, 7:45 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, two people died as a result of a head-on collision on Delta Road yesterday. The office reports that a woman driving in the northbound lane lost control of her car and crossed over into opposing traffic, striking the deceased's vehicle head-on.
WGAL
Route 30 reopens after vehicle fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down part of Route 30 Friday morning in Lancaster County. Route 30 eastbound was shut down between the exits for Prospect Road and Mountville. There were major delays for the morning commute. The scene has been cleared and traffic is returning...
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
Suspected shoplifter leads police on car chase through crowded store parking lots in Cumberland County
Police arrested two people after an intense car chase at a popular shopping area in Silver Spring Township Tuesday night. The incident began shortly after 6:18 p.m. when police arrived at the Target parking lot located at 6416 Carlisle Pike to investigate an “active theft.” An employee reported a man had fled with two pricey vacuum cleaners and hopped into a van in the parking lot, according to court records. Together, the vacuum cleaners were worth about $800.
WGAL
Police respond to shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting at the 500 block of N. Franklin Street in Lancaster City at the McDonald's near McCaskey High School. According to Lancaster Dispatch, the shooting occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. following a varsity basketball game. Police secured the area with tape, as...
2 dead in central Pa. crash: police
Two people involved in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon have died, according to state police. First responders were called just before 2 p.m. to the intersection of Delta and Bridgeton roads, Lower Chanceford Township, for a two-vehicle crash with entrapment. Police did not say how many people were...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
A crash caused backups Thursday morning on I-83 in York County. One lane of northbound I-83 was closed after Exit 36, PA-262/Fishing Creek Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Video below: Pa. crash stats. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Coroner called to ‘critical incident’ in central Pa: dispatch
Update: County coroner tells several news outlets that 3 have died. Authorities in York County are investigating a “critical incident” that the coroner’s office was called to on Wednesday. West Manchester Township police said investigators went to an address on Loman Avenue on Wednesday morning for what...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating double fatal crash in York County
UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of two men killed in a crash on Wednesday in York County. They are Andrew Smucker, 43, and Benuel Smucker, 77, both of Lancaster. Investigators said they were in a vehicle involved in a head-on crash around 2 p.m. on the 3800...
