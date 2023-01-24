Sweet sixteen: Copley wins 16th straight with 64-62 overtime thriller over Solon

Ashley Kerekes led Copley with 28 points, including the game-winner

COPLEY, Ohio – For Copley to win its 16th game in a row, it was going to take heroics from someone.

Enter Ashley Kerekes.

With Copley trailing Solon by one in overtime and the Comets trying to run off as much clock as possible, Kerekes jumped the passing lane and stole the ball on a pass intended for Mackenzie Blackford and took off down the court for a layup to give the Indians the lead with 37 seconds left.

“We were face-guarding,” Kerekes said. “So I knew if I kept close with her, I knew that girls was going to pass it to her because they were trying to get it to one of their best players.”

After Solon missed a free throw, Kerekes split a pair with 6.8 seconds left to give the Indians an eventual 64-62 win.

It looked like Copley might win in regulation when Kami Ayoup got an offensive rebound and scored on the putback to put the Indians ahead 58-56 with 6.1 seconds left.

But Copley (17-1) called a timeout and ran a play for Mackenzie Blackford to get a 3-point attempt. She missed the shot but was fouled and hit two of three free throws with less than a second remaining.

Morgan Blackford scored all four points in overtime for Solon (14-4) and gave the Comets the lead on two occasions, the final being with a layup with 1:30 left.

Kerekes hit the first free throw and then missed the second with 1:10 left that set up Solon’s possession where she eventually came away with the game-winning steal and layup.

“She really played her butt off,” Copley head coach Julie Solis said. “Ashley was a huge difference maker in this game. I told her to dominate when she ran on the floor and she did. Her effort was great.”

After trailing by four at halftime, Copley trailed 32-25 at one point in the third quarter but Izzy Callaway and Ashley Kerekes went on a 22-9 run between the two of them to put Copley ahead 47-41. Callaway scored 12 points in the quarter and Kerekes had 10 in the third.

“I think we were aggressive getting out into transition in the third quarter and we got a lot of layups because of that,” Solis said.

The duo was back at it again in the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring seven of the team’s 11 points in the fourth and combining for all six points in the extra frame.

“We were built for these kind of moments, to battle through adversity,” Callaway said. “That’s what we are really made of, just trying to step up when it really counts.”

Kerekes scored a game-high 28 points on the night, with 19 of them coming after halftime. The same for Izzy Callaway, who scored 16 of her 26 in the second half and overtime.

Callaway credits the coaching staff for staying positive to help the Indians remain poised.

“It’s all our coaches, they believe in us,” Callaway said. “Instead of ripping us apart in the locker room, they build us up and told us if we play like ourselves we will have the second half under control.”

The Blackford sisters led the way for solon, as Morgan had 23 points and Mackenzie finished with 12. Morgan scored 13 of her 23 in the fourth quarter and overtime, accounting for all but six of Solon’s 19 points in that span, while Mackenzie hit the free throws that sent the game to overtime.

“We knew this was going to be a tough one for us,” Solis said. “The (Blackford) sisters are amazing. They just refuse to lose and you have to match that effort.”

It was a game that tested the mettle of the Indians, as it was only the second of their 17 wins that came by less than nine points.

Not only did Copley have to deal with trailing throughout most of the first half and then twice in overtime, but they had to overcome an injury to senior guard Shelby Emich, who went down in the first quarter.

“I think they dealt with the adversity during the game well,” Solis said. “I am just happy we were able to come out with a W.”

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)