Berkeley County, WV

Special prosecutor to investigate traffic incident involving Berkeley County sheriff’s daughter

By Steven Cohen
 3 days ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A special prosecutor will probe a January 6 traffic incident involving the 22-year-old daughter of Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon.

Carrie Harmon said she was trying to avoid a deer that night when her vehicle swerved and hit a fence on Cemetery Road, causing some property damage.

The county sheriff’s office investigated the incident, but residents are questioning whether law enforcement showed any favoritism.

Berkeley County prosecuting attorney Catie Wilkes Delligatti said that the move is “to assure transparency. Someone from outside the county will investigate our elected officials. We want to have the situation looked at by a neutral third party.”

Unemployment numbers drop, businesses recover after pandemic

But with social media ablaze, many in the county can’t shake a sense of favoritism.

Sheriff Harmon said that proper procedure was followed. Since there was no indication of alcohol or drug use, there was no need for a sobriety test or breathalyzer, he said.

“An officer has to suspect some type of intoxication — that alcohol or some type of drugs were involved,” said Harmon. “If there’s no suspicion of that, there will be no preliminary breath test, no field sobriety test.

Sandy Gano lives where Harmon drove through the fence on her neighbor’s property that night. She said the road is dangerous even on a clear night.

“People who either live around here or travel this road know about this road, but had it been somebody else that did it other than the sheriff’s daughter, they would have been arrested and given a sobriety test,” said Gano.

Harmon says he arrived at the scene every bit as much as a concerned father as well as a member of law enforcement.

“The deputy did his job,” said Harmon. “I did not interfere. I was there for my daughter. She went home with a friend, and I went home with a peaceful mind.”

Comments / 9

Rudiepooh Sowers
3d ago

I heard she was intoxicated but never was arrested to go to jail because of her father is a cop this Is like a slap on the wrist

5
linedancer304
3d ago

suppose it was another vehicle she hit carrying your family members rather than a fence, wall or mailbox.

3
Angela Spaid
3d ago

Leave the man alone. If it was anyone else’s, nobody would be saying anything!! I would have did the same thing .

3
