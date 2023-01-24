ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jorge
3d ago

yep, every day a new article about how he has found yet another way to spend the $17 billion dollars he stole from hard working Minnesotans. give the money back you crook!

mprnews.org

More than Walz checks: A deeper dive into the governor’s budget

Upcoming clashes over the budget proposed by Gov. Tim Walz will certainly narrow from the thousands of pages it entails to a few key areas. His proposals to ramp up education spending, implement paid leave and provide tax rebates or raise taxes around certain stock sales will consume many hours of debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Wesenberg responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal

This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
MINNESOTA STATE
Edy Zoo

Governor Walz's budget proposal includes tax hikes and credit increases

ST. PAUL, MN. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proposed several tax and fee increases in his budget for the upcoming biennium. The state is looking to generate an additional $286 million through taxes and fees on vehicles, state park admissions, fishing licenses, and boat registrations. In addition, Walz has proposed legalizing and regulating marijuana with a 15% tax rate on recreational cannabis products.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Walz’s Budget Proposal Would Give DNR $287 Million in Funding

One part of Gov. Walz’s One Minnesota Budget, which was presented in full on Tuesday, will put more funding into the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The budget proposal would invest approximately $287.4 million of one-time and operational funding for the DNR. The funding would be intended to connect people to the outdoors, mitigate and adapt to climate change, manage natural resources proactively, and address operational needs.
fox9.com

Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Walz unveils new budget plan for public safety; GOP reps want more

ST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the next phase of their 2023 budget plan Monday, highlighting proposed investments into health, housing and public safety. The plan involves a $300 Million towards public safety statewide. “Being able to provide protective and police services, being...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz's budget proposal calls for direct checks, legalized cannabis, clean transportation

ST. PAUL, Minn. --  Gov. Tim Walz has released the parameters of his budget proposal for the 2023 session. With the DFL trifecta and a massive state surplus, the governor has the opportunity to push for some big investments."With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place. For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," Walz said.The budget...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

New Highway Camera Views for Central MN Available on 511MN.org Website

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled seven new highway camera view locations in central Minnesota, including several in the Lakeland viewing area. The new road weather information systems stations are available at 511mn.org. They allow motorists to see the conditions at various locations across the state. The environmental sensor stations also collect, process, and distribute current weather and road surface data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power

Customers of Minnesota Power will soon see major rate hikes following approvals from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) that will allow increases of approximately $59 million, or 9 percent above current rates. These funds ... Read More » The post Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota

A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week. According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.
BEMIDJI, MN
KIMT

Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis

Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
MINNESOTA STATE

