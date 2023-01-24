Read full article on original website
Jorge
3d ago
yep, every day a new article about how he has found yet another way to spend the $17 billion dollars he stole from hard working Minnesotans. give the money back you crook!
Reply(1)
2
Related
mprnews.org
More than Walz checks: A deeper dive into the governor’s budget
Upcoming clashes over the budget proposed by Gov. Tim Walz will certainly narrow from the thousands of pages it entails to a few key areas. His proposals to ramp up education spending, implement paid leave and provide tax rebates or raise taxes around certain stock sales will consume many hours of debate.
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
Gov. Walz proposes $3.3B for infrastructure across Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $3.3 billion public infrastructure package Thursday that would use a combination of borrowing and cash to finance improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, housing and the environment across Minnesota. “The investments in our Infrastructure Plan are a down payment...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Wesenberg responds to Gov. Walz’s Budget Proposal
This week Governor Walz released his budget proposal. The proposal increases the budget by over 25% and includes a number of permanent tax increases, the creation of new government agencies, and the financing of divisive policies such as Driver’s Licenses for All. Notably missing is the repeal of the Social Security Tax.
southarkansassun.com
Walz’s $65B Budget Proposal Aims To Support Minnesota Families With Child Care and Paid Leave Initiatives
St. Paul’s legislative process is in full swing with Gov. Walz’s $65 billion budget proposal. Child care and paid family leave are key proposals impacting Minnesota families. Both issues are complex and interconnected. Gov. Walz’s budget includes a new child tax credit for low-income families and expanded eligibility...
Governor Walz's budget proposal includes tax hikes and credit increases
ST. PAUL, MN. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proposed several tax and fee increases in his budget for the upcoming biennium. The state is looking to generate an additional $286 million through taxes and fees on vehicles, state park admissions, fishing licenses, and boat registrations. In addition, Walz has proposed legalizing and regulating marijuana with a 15% tax rate on recreational cannabis products.
lptv.org
Walz’s Budget Proposal Would Give DNR $287 Million in Funding
One part of Gov. Walz’s One Minnesota Budget, which was presented in full on Tuesday, will put more funding into the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The budget proposal would invest approximately $287.4 million of one-time and operational funding for the DNR. The funding would be intended to connect people to the outdoors, mitigate and adapt to climate change, manage natural resources proactively, and address operational needs.
fox9.com
Calculator: See how Walz tax credits, rebates, and tax increases would impact you
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing rebate checks and an expansion of two tax credits for families with young children that he considers the biggest tax cut in state history. Use this calculator to see how much you'd receive. Then, read below for more details about the other ways that Walz's budget plan could impact your personal budget if lawmakers pass it.
valleynewslive.com
Walz unveils new budget plan for public safety; GOP reps want more
ST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the next phase of their 2023 budget plan Monday, highlighting proposed investments into health, housing and public safety. The plan involves a $300 Million towards public safety statewide. “Being able to provide protective and police services, being...
Gov. Walz's budget proposal calls for direct checks, legalized cannabis, clean transportation
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has released the parameters of his budget proposal for the 2023 session. With the DFL trifecta and a massive state surplus, the governor has the opportunity to push for some big investments."With the largest tax cut in state history, the One Minnesota Budget invests directly in the people that made our state strong in the first place. For a middle-class family of four, the One Minnesota Budget could put $10,000 back in their pocket. We are delivering a transformational budget for Minnesotans, and I look forward to getting this done," Walz said.The budget...
MN attorney general asks to delay merger between Sanford, Fairview health systems
MINNEAPOLIS — As the potential merger of two major health care systems draws nearer, more voices are speaking out and criticizing the move. And now, those voices include Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. In a statement to KARE 11, Ellison wrote, "It’s more important to do this right than...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Proposes Marijuana Legalization And Expungements Funding In Budget Request
The governor of Minnesota unveiled a budget proposal on Tuesday that includes funding for various state agencies to implement marijuana legalization and projections for cannabis revenue as lawmakers work to advance reform. Gov. Tim Walz (D) released his budget request for the 2024-2025 biennium, just hours before a House committee...
KEYC
School districts are coming together creating their 2023 legislative platforms for the upcoming session in Minnesota legislature
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz’ budget will include a more than $700 million general funding boost for public schools over the next two years. For area school districts, this means different things. “You know, here in St. Peter, we do have a slightly declining enrollment right now and...
Gun advocates make the case for fewer gun control laws in Minnesota
It is gun owners lobby day at the Capitol, where advocates demonstrated to express their opposition to a few gun control proposals expected to be considered this session.
lptv.org
New Highway Camera Views for Central MN Available on 511MN.org Website
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has unveiled seven new highway camera view locations in central Minnesota, including several in the Lakeland viewing area. The new road weather information systems stations are available at 511mn.org. They allow motorists to see the conditions at various locations across the state. The environmental sensor stations also collect, process, and distribute current weather and road surface data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power
Customers of Minnesota Power will soon see major rate hikes following approvals from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) that will allow increases of approximately $59 million, or 9 percent above current rates. These funds ... Read More » The post Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves 9 percent rate increase for Minnesota Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
lptv.org
Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota
A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week. According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota attorney general calls for delay in Sanford-Fairview merger timeline
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked for Sanford and Fairview to slow down their proposed mega-merger, saying a scheduled closing for the transaction on March 31 is coming too soon to address questions about the deal. Deputy Attorney General John Keller disclosed the request Wednesday night during a public...
KIMT
Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis
Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
Comments / 3