Keaau, HI

Man charged in connection to assault of 2 Hawaii County police officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged on Thursday in connection to an assault of two Hawaii County police officers, officials said. Samuel Imaizumi, 47, of Mountain View is charged with first-degree assault. Authorities were arresting Imaizumi in Mountain View for an outstanding warrant on Monday when he allegedly...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
43-year-old’s bomb threat causes evacuation of Hilo shopping center

Hilo patrol officers evacuated a retail shopping center in the 100 block of East Puainako Street on Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat. A man, identified as 43-year-old Ebn Wandell of Hilo, had walked into a management office and stated he had a bomb in the bag he was carrying. Wandell left the bag in the office and ran away, according to Hawaiʻi Island police.
HILO, HI
UPDATE: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open

Updated 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 26: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open after being closed due to a vehicle crash. Original Post: The Hawai’i Police Department advises motorists to avoid Highway 11 in Kealakekua due to a traffic crash. The accident occurred near Kona Historical Society (Old Kona...
KEALAKEKUA, HI
Former HPD major sworn in as Hawaii County police chief

Lynn Kawano details moments in court following exoneration of man wrongfully imprisoned for murder. HNN's Chief Investigative Reporter was in the Hilo courtroom when the judge set Albert Ian Schweitzer free. 'Operation Keiki Shield' nets 13 arrests of suspects accused of sexual exploitation of minors. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released

Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
HILO, HI
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
HAWAII STATE
Police Arrest & Charge Ka‘ū Man with Multiple Offenses

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 34-year-old Drosstain Pua, of Kona, with assault and property damage offenses after an incident involving four people in Ocean View on Wednesday, January 18. He was also charged with multiple offenses related to an incident last July in Ka‘ū and is a suspect in several other ongoing criminal investigations.
OCEAN VIEW, HI
Hawaiʻi Correctional Officers Sentenced For Abusing Inmate, Cover-Up

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The inmate was reportedly held down, and punched and kicked in the head, before the officers orchestrated a conspiracy to cover it up, federal prosecutors say. (BIVN) – Four ex-correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo were recently sentenced in connection with the...
HILO, HI
Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival back Feb. 4 on Big Island

The 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival is set for Feb. 4 with a full lineup of free, multi-cultural performing arts, hands-on demonstrations, crafters and food booths. The festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition...
WAIMEA, HI

