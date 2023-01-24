Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell Is the ‘Ring Leader’ Who Causes Brianna Thorbourne to Quit
'The Bachelor' cast member Christina Mandrell is the 'ring leader' in the situation regarding Brianna Thorbourne being bullied during filming.
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
Teddi Wright Debuts Her New Boyfriend After Early ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Exit: Photos
A year of firsts! Teddi Wright gushed about her new romance after her Bachelor in Paradise exit — and offered fans a sneak peek at the mystery man. "First new years kiss ever!! happy new year 🫶🏽 #2023," the surgical unit nurse, 26, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, January 1. In the social media […]
Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy
After many (so many) tries at finding love on multiple Bachelor platforms, Bachelor Nation’s favorite “bad boy” has finally found his person. Nick Viall and his girlfriend of two years Natalie Joy are finally engaged. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on January 12, 2023 accompanied by photos […] The post Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Robach: Holy F%$K, T.J. Holmes is a Total Dirtbag!
According to a brand new report, Amy Robach simply can’t believe the man she’s been cheating on her husband with does not have a strong moral compass. For those unfamiliar with this story, a quick refresher:. Robach co-hosts GMA3 (a spinoff of the wildly popular ABC morning show)...
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed Has a Big Net Worth! Find Out How Much Money the TLC Star Makes
Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown became one of the TLC’s biggest stars when he made his debut on the franchise on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex Rose Vega in 2020, and he has a big net worth to match! Keep scrolling below to find out how much money he makes, his salary and more.
Amy Robach Has Earned a Huge Net Worth From ‘GMA’ and More! See Her Impressive Salary
Amy Robach has made a name for herself as a coanchor on Good Morning America, though she also earns an income through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more. What Is Amy Robach’s Net Worth?. Amy has an...
Meet Esti Maxine Stephens, John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s 3rd Child
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now parents of three as they recently welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine Stephens, into the world.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident
90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’
'Bachelor in Paradise' star Danielle Maltby recently discussed her relationship with Michael Allio and how special it is to see him in dad-mode.
Does Zach give his final rose to this Columbus native? Read spoilers about her time on ‘The Bachelor’
Zach’s season of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC. But if you’re hungry for some spoilers, we’ve got the dish. Here’s more about Charity, the Columbus High and Auburn grad competing for a rose.
‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville Predictions: Which Husband Tries to Cheat With Another Cast Member’s Wife?
Things will get tense for the 'Married at First Sight' Nashville couples when one husband makes a pass at another man's wife during the honeymoon.
Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk Are Engaged After Less Than 2 Years of Dating
She said yes! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and boyfriend Jake Funk are engaged after less than two years of dating. In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, January 25, Sluss, 26, shared clips from a romantic night on a beach with the 25-year-old NFL player. The twosome sipped cocktails and enjoyed dinner before the […]
soaphub.com
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
‘Family Feud’ Host Richard Dawson Found Love With a Contestant: Details on His Marriage History
Game show host Richard Dawson had a career full of highlights and prime time television appearances. The comedian actually fell in love with one of the contestants on Family Feud while he was hosting the show and went on to marry her. Keep scrolling to learn more about his marriages to Diana Dors and Gretchen Johnson.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0