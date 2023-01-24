New York - With the development of the digital economy and the intensification of global brand competition, Web3.0 digital financial companies are also facing more and more competition and opportunities from around the world. January 22, 2023 14:30 PM, AmzDoge Financial (AD for short), which has received much attention, landed on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square, New York. At the "crossroads of the world", it is announced to the world that it will change the quantitative trading mode of digital assets and create a new ecology of the global digital economy.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO