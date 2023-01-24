Read full article on original website
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
Tech Investment Show 2023: Asia Pacific’s Premier Tech Investment Platform for Leading Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 Opportunities
Bangkok, Thailand, 26th January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Staying on top of the Tech industry and emerging ideas worldwide has never been more important for the best investors. With strong economic growth and maturing tech ecosystems, Southeast Asia’s long-term prospects give investors the confidence to invest heavily in the most creative, passionate technologists and builders. Capturing these opportunities from the most recent technological advancements like Generative AI, Web 3.0, and Deep Tech is crucial to maximizing the returns.
Global Digital Gift Card Market Report 2022: Increase In Adoption Of Advanced Payment Solutions Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Digital Gift Card Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Functional Attribute (Closed-loop Card and Open-loop Card), By End User (Retail and Corporate), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Digital Gift Card Market...
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Turkish Consumer Finance Company Quick Finans Selects Provenir AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform
Provenir’s no-code platform delivers rapid deployment, flexibility and scalability for a growing company. Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, announced today that Quick Finans, a consumer finance company located in Turkey, has selected Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform to quickly approve and onboard new customers.
DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023
Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
Freedom Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement with MEDcann Industries, Inc.
MCapMediaWire -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. (OTC: FHLD) (“FHLD” or the "Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Agreement that will change the control and operations of the Company to MEDcann Industries, Inc. MEDcann is going to modify the forward direction of Freedom to include topical and organic natural Marijuana plant-based products (OTC) “over the counter” entering the Cannabis health care products market in which the Company management believes will boost shareholder value.
Massman Companies Acquires Ultra Packaging
Massman Companies, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery, announces today the acquisition of Ultra Packaging Inc., a privately held company based in Chicago, IL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005032/en/. Ultra Packaging, Inc. (UPI) is a leading designer of robust vertical and horizontal automated cartoning...
Kodo Assets Spearheads To Revive The Once Popular Security Token Investment In Turbulent Market.
The crypto market has long been blamed for its volatility and uncertainty, driving many away as a result. The recent market crash led investors to lose millions of dollars, worsening things. That’s when many started looking for more stable options, particularly tokens/coins with real-life value. And security tokens became the primary choice for investors.
The BuildESG Membership Expands Features to Include Benchmarking of Private Equity and Venture Capital Firms’ ESG Programs
The BuildESG Index provides members with proprietary data, research and recommendations to benchmark the ESG performance of private equity and venture capital firms relative to peers and the BuildESG Asset Manager Maturity Framework. BuildESG, the leading ESG insights platform and trusted ESG partner, has launched its Asset Manager benchmarking and...
The Worldwide Smart Watch Industry is Projected to Reach $168.9 Million by 2027 at a 17.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Watch: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Smart Watch estimated at US$56.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
$1.4 Billion Worldwide Calcium Stearate Industry to 2027 - Featuring CellMark, Hummel Croton, Dover Chemical and Ferro Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Calcium Stearate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global calcium stearate market size reached US$ 1.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during 2021-2027.
J:COM Deploys Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution to Deliver Superior Digital Experiences Across Japan
Expanded partnership will enable Japan’s largest cable provider to boost network capacity and enhance the quality of streaming video for millions of households in Japan. Qwilt today announced that J:COM, Japan’s leading cable broadband and multi-channel video provider, has transformed its video delivery network using Qwilt’s Open Caching solution, boosting its network capacity and enhancing the quality of live streaming, VoD and media applications delivered throughout its network. The deployment brings streaming content closer to J:COM’s 5.62 million subscribing households than ever before, enabling a superior over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience for J:COM customers.
Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2022: Development of Advanced Adaptive Driving Beam Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global next-generation automotive lighting market is projected to reach $38.85 billion by 2031 from $12.11 billion in 2022, growing...
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in the U.S. Market
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol® (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Spain Construction Industry Report 2022: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The construction industry in Spain is expected to expand by 3.5% in real terms this year, supported by a favourable...
India-Visa-Online enables foreign nationals to apply for an Indian visa online.
The india-visa-online website makes it easy and convenient for travelers to obtain a visa to India. The website provides all the necessary information and forms needed to apply for a visa, and the process is simple and straightforward. Travelers can apply for a visa online, and the website also offers customer support in case any questions arise. With india-visa-online, getting a visa to India has never been easier.
AmzDoge Financial landed on the NASDAQ screen in Times Square, New York
New York - With the development of the digital economy and the intensification of global brand competition, Web3.0 digital financial companies are also facing more and more competition and opportunities from around the world. January 22, 2023 14:30 PM, AmzDoge Financial (AD for short), which has received much attention, landed on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square, New York. At the "crossroads of the world", it is announced to the world that it will change the quantitative trading mode of digital assets and create a new ecology of the global digital economy.
C3.AI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating C3.ai, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against C3.ai. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of C3.ai have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
