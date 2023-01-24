Read full article on original website
Teacher's assistant at Virginia preschool charged with assault of 5-year-old
DUMFRIES, Va. — A teacher's assistant at a preschool in Prince William County is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 5-year-old boy at school Tuesday. Officers responded on Wednesday to Washington-Reid Preschool Center located at 16108 Dumfries Road in Dumfries to investigate the incident in which a student was alleged to have been assaulted by a teacher assistant.
Police Called To Investigate Reports Of Bomb Being Brought To VA High School (DEVELOPING)
There is going to be a heavy police presence at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.The Prince William County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 after officers responded to the high school for reports…
Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of burglarizing a shooting range business in Ashburn. Ten guns were stolen in the burglary. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office) Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun …. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of...
No-Loiter Zone Around Woodbridge 7-Eleven Cuts Job Access for Day Laborers
A recent outbreak in violence around a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, Virginia, is leading to big changes in the area. Around-the-clock police patrols and other steps have helped clear the trouble spot, but the crackdown also means dozens of day laborers are suddenly without a place to pick up work. Day...
Dumfries teacher’s assistant facing charges for allegedly assaulting 5-year-old preschool student
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities in Prince William County say they have charged a teacher’s assistant for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old student at school. Police say the incident happened Wednesday at the Washington-Reid Preschool Center in Dumfries. Investigators say 54-year-old Sharon Lee Bryan placed the student on a chair while...
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
Montgomery County’s cannabis Intoxication labs aim to help police, drivers recognize impairment
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. - Police in Montgomery County are hosting cannabis intoxication driving labs as a way to help train officers and drivers recognize impairment. At the labs, volunteers who are medically certified cannabis patients consume cannabis and allow law enforcement to observe real-time impairment. Montgomery County Police Sgt. Patrick...
Prince William Co police add safety measures to crime hot spot area
The recent crime in the area of Route 1 and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge is a major concern for leaders. FOX 5's Nana Sentuo-Bonsu spoke to County Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who represents the Woodbridge district, and she's far from happy.
Home Invaders Posing As Police Walk Out Of Montgomery County Home Empty Handed
Armed home invaders who broke into a Montgomery County home and posed as police came up empty after giving a Germantown family quite a scare in the middle of the night. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert advising that earlier this week, three men broke into a home in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, shouting “Montgomery County Police, get on the ground!”
Two Maryland men arrested in string of Fairfax County 7-Eleven gaming machine thefts
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing charges after being arrested in connection with a string of gaming machine robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police confirmed on Wednesday that Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested after the latest gaming machine theft...
Veteran Prince George's County Police Officer Shoots Man Reaching For Gun
A 20-year-old Lanham man has been arrested after assaulting two Prince George's County police officers during a non-contact officer-involved shooting, authorities announce. Tyler Clendenen was taken into custody after the incident on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Prince George's County police. Investigators say that around 8:40 a.m., a resident called...
Bethesda-Chevy Chase area parents concerned over reports of men following children
Bethesda-Chevy Chase area parents are concerned someone may be preying on children after multiple reports involving children being followed, followed home or told to get into a stranger’s vehicle have surfaced. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the details.
Teacher's Assistant At Preschool In VA Accused Of Assault And Battery Of 5-Year-Old Boy: Police
An educator with the Prince William County Public Schools system is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old boy during school hours. Sharon Lee Bryan, 54, of Dumfries, was charged with assault and battery after her co-workers at the Washington-Reid Preschool Center caught her stepping …
Police directing dismissal at Unity Reed High School after bomb threat
Police say classes have been dismissed at Unity Reed High School outside Manassas after a bomb threat earlier. The threat referenced other nearby schools as well, but no device was located, InsideNoVa staff writer Jared Foretek said in a tweet. Police were directing a dismissal of students as of 1:50...
Woman with magic wand disturbs restaurant customers in Stafford County; deputies called
The Stafford County Sheriff's Department put out an informal press release on January 26, detailing the removal of a disorderly woman from Fatty's Taphouse.
Young Va. Father Who Vanished Before Christmas Is Found Dead in Md., 2 People Arrested
Police allege a drug transaction turned violent and two teens stabbed Jose Guerrero multiple times A family's faint hope they'd be reunited with 20-year-old Jose Guerrero after they reported him missing more than a month ago was crushed when they received a devastating phone call with news he was dead. "We never lost hope, but yesterday was the phone call you don't wanna take," family friend Ruby Bermudez told local station WUSA9 last week. Guerrero was reported missing on Dec. 21 after he didn't return home from running an...
'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
Residents in Loudoun County want more done after white supremacy flyers distributed
Residents in Loudoun County have mixed feelings about whether law enforcement should pursue hate crime charges against whoever is responsible for distributing fliers promoting white supremacy in several neighborhoods. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office about how they're handling it.
“Z” vandal in Stafford arrested
Recently, many Stafford residents have noticed spray painted Z’s around North Stafford. We are happy to report the vandalizer has been identified and arrested. On January 22nd at approximately 5:31 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a call of a vandalism. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z. This would be the first incident of graffiti in Stafford. Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office) sign.
10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range
ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
