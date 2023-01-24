ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Has Magical Powers Like Harry Potter!

By Paulette Cohn
It was Heidi Klum’s turn to pick the Golden Buzzer and she hit the button for 13-year-old magician Aidan McCann from Dublin, Ireland.

When Aidan McCann, who was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent , was introduced on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, Simon Cowell , who was one of the judges’ for Season 14 of the British version told Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel , “Aidan is Harry Potter . He has magical powers. I am not making this up.”

And Aidan quipped, “I have the glasses as well!”

Simon failed to mention what a cutie the 13-year-old from Dublin, Ireland, was as well, as Aidan completely charmed the AGT audience when he took the stage for what he called “one of the most intense performances I have done.” But Aidan is determined to win this time around, not just make the finale.

After an impressive magic act, Simon enthusiastically said, “Wow! Wow! Wow! Wow! Wow! Thank God you’re here. That was unbelievable. Seriously unbelievable.”

And Heidi, who was the only judge who could hit the Golden Buzzer for the night, was moved to do so.

“I don’t know how you did it,” she said. “You’re incredible. I love the magic, but really it’s you who are the magic. You really are. I think you’re such a little star. You sparkle. What does my head think?”

It told her to hit the Golden Buzzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmmW2_0kOtpKXt00

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Aidan began studying magic when he was only 5 years old. It was from watching the magicians on AGT , like Shin Lim and Piff the Magic Dragon that he decided he wanted to show his magic to a bigger audience, and the answer for him was to audition for Britain’s Got Talent when he was 11 years old. He made it to the finale, but not to the Top 3.

“I had a good time,” he said in his video package. “I got in the final and that’s amazing. Thanks to Britain’s Got Talent , I got to perform all over the world. I had my own show to interview celebrities like Colin Farrell , Emily Blunt , the Jonas Brothers , and I got to go up on the Las Vegas stage with my favorite magician Shin Lim.”

After so saying, Aidan’s mischievous side came out, and he added, “But my biggest dream is to have my own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Simon Cowell has one, so clearly, I can have one if he can have one.”

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

