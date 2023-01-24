ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanda Sykes Mocks Trump’s Eulogy for Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ on ‘Daily Show’

By Matt Wilstein
 3 days ago
Last week, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones kicked off her week as co-host of The Daily Show as only she could by coming out swinging against the sexually suggestive statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Starting this Monday, it was comedian Wanda Sykes’ turn behind the desk—and she found equally fertile comedic ground in an unlikely place.

“Normally, I don’t find funerals funny,” she began, getting a laugh for that premise alone. “But here’s a story about a funeral that I found hilarious.”

Sykes was of course talking about the unexpected death of Lynette Hardaway , better known as “Diamond” of the MAGA duo Diamond and Silk. “You know, those two sisters who are always showing up at [Donald Trump’s] rallies, praising him on TV, setting the Black race back 50 years,” she said. “You know those two.”

With that, she played a clip of Trump’s eulogy from Diamond’s funeral over the weekend, during which he claimed he “knew Diamond” but “didn’t know Silk at all.”

Shaking her head, Sykes replied, “Oh my God! Trump showed up to that funeral like, ‘Diamond’s dead, but I’m gonna bury Silk. There’s room for two in that casket.’”

“I mean, c’mon, to say you know Diamond but don’t know Silk is wild because they’re always together!” she continued. “That’s like saying, ‘I know Bert, but I’ve never heard of this Ernie fella, what’s his deal?”

Sykes said that “knowing Trump, he probably only has room for one Black woman in his brain at a time,” joking that he was probably tuned into her monologue thinking, “Wow, Diamond’s hosting The Daily Show . A week ago she was dead, but thanks to me, she has risen!”

mrnationman
3d ago

What's funny is Trump.has been in the presence of both and openly acknowledge he only knew one and that's the dead one but the other half of the mammie duo loves being disrespected in front of the whole church I just wonder how she feels now ..

Sharon Haywood
3d ago

that is a nice way that Donald Trump is telling silk don't come to my office don't call me don't write me don't text me don't page me. and she can't even see through it that man don't care anything about her or her sister he uses people like her as stepping stones to get what he need to go with the African-American race but I'm not buying it I'm a 1950 baby drink out of a color water fountain went to a color restroom sit on the back of the bus so ain't nothing that man can tell me not nothing.!!?? and this hot black people get caught up you don't know where you come from so you definitely don't know where you're going now how about that silk!!!!!!

love my dogs
3d ago

My God, he was the most embarrassing part of that woman’s funeral. Silk should know what kind of fool he is so, the self grandiosity, stumping and lack of even knowing who Silk was, should not offend her. Wow, that’s all I can say!

